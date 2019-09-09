Trends Indicate a Sweeping Victory For Left Unity in JNU Polls, EC Hands Over Results in Sealed Envelope

New Delhi: After the Delhi High Court issued a notification ordering the withholding of the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students Union 2019 poll results, the University’s Election Committee refrained from declaring the winners. Trends, however, seemed to indicate a thumping victory for the Left Unity.

The EC handed over the complete result in a sealed envelope to the Dean of Students following the court's notification over the “deadlock situation” during the counting process. A decision will be taken after September 17, following the hearing of a few petitions accusing the JNU EC of violating the Lyngdoh Committee rules. The turnout rate was recorded at 68%.

The trends so far show that the Left Unity, who fielded Aishe Ghosh, has swept all four posts.

A day ahead of the counting, Ghosh told News 18.com that she hopes to work towards better infrastructure on the campus.

“My priority is going to be to improve infrastructure. We have been given Rs 11 crore from the North East ministry, but work has not started yet. If I win, I will work towards it, and make arrangements for alternative facilities for hostellers as they were done in 1999 while the hostels were under progress."

She further said "As a woman candidate I will prioritise my work on getting the GSCASH back for an effective fight against gender injustice. I will also focus on mental support system, to check mental pressures that drive people to take extreme steps. There have been such heartbreaking cases on campus.”

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.