Trends Show BJP Holding on to Urban Base in Maharashtra, Staring at Losses in Rural Seats

Mumbai: The BJP seems to have maintained its hold on the urban assembly seats in Maharashtra, but may have to face disappointment in some rural ones as trends poured in from counting of votes in the state on Thursday.

Holding on to its traditional vote base in urban segments, the BJP was leading in 26 of the total 55 urban seats (for which trends were available) in Maharashtra. With trends available for 270 out of the total 288 assembly seats till 10:30 am, the Congress, on the other hand, was leading on just four urban seats with Others ahead on 21 urban seats.

Among rural assembly segments, the BJP was leading in just 39 of the total 132 assembly seats (for which trends were available) in the state. While the Congress was ahead on 26 such seats, the NCP was leading in 31 rural seats. Others were leading in 36 rural assembly seats.

In 2014, the BJP had won 28 of the total 58 urban assembly seats in Maharashtra while Congress had to settle with five. The NCP had won four urban assembly seats and the Shiv Sena had secured 18 such seats.

Similarly, the BJP had secured 55 of the total 140 rural assembly seats in Maharashtra, whereas the Shiv Sena, which fought separately but later joined the BJP to form the government in the state, had won 25 rural seats. The Congress and NCP had won 25 and 28 rural assembly seats, respectively.

Overall, the BJP was leading in 90 seats in Maharashtra as of 10:30 am while Congress and the NCP were ahead in 41 and 50 seats, respectively. While Shiv Sena is leading in 51 seats, Others were ahead on the remaining seats.​

