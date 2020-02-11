Tri Nagar Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Preeti Tomar Of AAP Leading

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

Tri Nagar (Trinagar) (त्रिनगर), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in North Delhi region and North West district of Delhi (दिल्ली) and falls under the North Delhi Municipal Corporation. It shares inter-state border with no other state. Tri Nagar is part of 1. Chandni Chowk Lok Sabha constituency.

Demographic profile:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 16.19%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 86.9%. Much of the electorate in this constituency are categoried as those from the Middle Income Group.

In the 2020 elections, there were a total of 1,67,917 eligible electors, of which 90,858 were male, 77,055 female and 4 voters of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Tri Nagar in 2020 is 848.08.

Among the first-time voters in 2020 in Tri Nagar, there are a total of 3005 voters in the 18-19 years age group.

In the 2015 polls, there were a total of 1,58,887 eligible electors, of which 87,290 were male, 71,553 female and 3 voters of the third gender.

In the 2013 Delhi Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,46,296 eligible electors, of which 80,564 were male, 65,688 female and 3 voters of the third gender.

In the 2008 elections, there were a total of 1,42,862 eligible electors, of which 79,847 were male, 62,986 female.

The number of service voters in Tri Nagar in 2015 was 39. In 2013, there were 39 and in 2008 there were 29.

Past winners/MLAs:

In the 2015 Delhi Assembly elections, Jitender Singh Tomar of AAP won in this seat by defeating Nand Kishore Garg of BJP by a margin of 22,311 votes which was 19.72% of the total votes polled in the constituency. AAP had a vote share of 55.7% in 2015 in the seat.

In 2013, Nand Kishore Garg of BJP won in this seat defeating Jitender Singh Tomar of AAP by a margin of 2,809 votes which was 2.72% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 35.78% in 2013 in the seat.

In the 2008 Assembly elections, Anil Bhardwaj of INC won in this seat defeating Nand Kishore Garg of BJP by a margin of 1,969 votes which was 2.17% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 46.26% in 2008 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in 16. Tri Nagar Assembly segment of Chandni Chowk Lok Sabha constituency. BJP's Harsh Vardhan won the Chandni Chowk Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes this Assembly segment and BJP won the Chandni Chowk Parliament seat.

Number of contestants:

A total of 8 candidates contested in the 2020 elections. In 2015 there were 13 contestants. In 2013, 17 candidates battled for the seat and in 2008 there were a total of 14 candidates.

Candidates 2020:

The candidates contesting in the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections from Tri Nagar are: Aruna (BSP), Kamal Kant Sharma (INC), Tilak Ram Gupta (BJP), Preeti Tomar (AAP), Devanand Ram (PM), Sudhir Kumar (VPI), Subhash (ASP), Baljeet (IND).

Voter turnout:

In the 2020 Delhi state Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 66.36%. In 2015, this seat registered a turnout of 71.24%, while it was 70.85% in 2013. In 2008, 63.39% of the electorate turned out to vote. The turnout change in 2020 over 2015 is -4.88%.

Poll dates:

The seat went to the polls on Saturday, February 8, 2020 of the Delhi Assembly elections. Counting of votes are being held on Tuesday, February 11, 2020.

Number of polling stations:

In the 2020 elections there were a total of 154 polling stations in 16. Tri Nagar constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2015 elections was 146. In 2013 there were 146 polling stations and in 2008, there were 145.

Extent:

16. Tri Nagar constituency comprises of the following areas of North West district of Delhi: Delhi Municipal Corporation - Ward No. 27 Ward No. 27 (Urban) Delhi Municipal Corporation - Ward No. 28 (Part) EB No. 1-53 and 107-121 Delhi Municipal Corporation - Ward No. 29 Ward No. 29 (Urban). 4 municipal wards (Kohat Enclave, Shakurpur, Ram Pura, Tri Nagar) of the North Delhi Municipal Corporation fall under this constituency. It shares an inter-state border with no other state.

The total area covered by Tri Nagar is 6.98 square kilometres. This constituency encompasses the following Indian postal PIN codes: 110034, 110056, 110085

Map location:

The geographic coordinates of Tri Nagar is: 28°40'49.1"N 77°06'31.7"E.

Refer to the live updating results tables on this page for the latest Tri Nagar results.

