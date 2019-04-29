Trial of Five Arrested NSCN (K) Leaders For 'Helping' NE Rebel Outfits to Commence in Myanmar on May 6

The trial process of five top leaders of National Socialist Council of Nagaland- Khaplang (NSCN-K) will start from May 6 in Myanmar. On Monday, Myanmar police produced the leaders in court and the next hearing was fixed on May 6.The Naga separatist leaders were arrested by the Tatmadaw (Myanmar army) during a raid on March 9 on the outfit’s liaison office at Khamti in the Sagaing region of Myanmar. Later, they were handed over to the police on March 26.They were identified as NSCN (K)’s ‘peace committee’ leader U An Kam, ‘spokesperson’ U Kyaw Wan Sein and officers U Saw Htein, Aung Mai and Aung Sai.A top commander of Myanmar-based rebel said, "NSCN (K) leadership is trying to release the arrested leaders from the jail and have requested the government to release them as peace process is underway."The Tatmadaw accused the NSCN (K) of helping Indian-based rebel outfits like the United Liberation Front of Assam-Independent (ULFA-I), National Democratic Front of Bodoland-Sarawgaira (NDFB-S), Kamatapur Liberation Organisation (KLO), Peoples’ Democratic Council of Karbi Longri (PDCK), United National Liberation Front (UNLF), KYKL, PLA and PREPAK in Myanmar’s soil.The NSCN (K) leaders were allegedly helping rebels in their fight against India by sheltering and allowing them to run military training schools. The Tatmadaw accused the NSCN-K of violating the bilateral ceasefire agreement it signed on April 9, 2012 with the Sagaing regional government.On January 29, the Tatmadaw had launched an operation against the rebel outfits, including the NSCN(K) and ULFA(I), based in the Ta Ga areas of Sagaing region in Myanmar.