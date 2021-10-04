Trial Run Of Sound & Laser Fountain Show Held Successfully At Bagh-e-Bhour Park In Jammu

Jammu, Oct 3: The state-of-art Bagh-e-Bhour Park, developed to attract tourists visiting the city of temples, is all set to be dedicated to the public in a few days after the successful trial run of sound and laser show on Sunday, an official spokesman said. Spread across 227 Kanal land, the sprawling park developed by the Department of Floriculture and Gardens in Jammu will be one of the largest parks in the division, the spokesman said. He said the Park has been built at a cost of nearly Rs 5.11 crore under the Capex and Languishing project head.

The major attraction of the park will be its sound and laser fountain show, whose trial run was successfully conducted on Sunday by the Department in the presence of Jammu’s Divisional Commissioner Raghav Langer, the spokesman said. He said the park will also have a rosary, a children play area, Bougainvillea theme park and barrier free access.

The phase-2 of the Bagh-e-Bhour park will also be taken up in future with development of approximately another 300 kanal of adjoining area, the spokesman said. Divisional Commissioner Langer said under the leadership of Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, Jammu division is witnessing fast development of tourism and recreational infrastructure.

“All such projects with huge spin off benefits are being very closely monitored by the Raj Bhavan on a regular basis," he said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

