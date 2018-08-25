Trial Runs Begin on Dilshad Garden-New Bus Adda Corridor of Delhi Metro's Red Line

The initial trial runs began on Saturday in the 9.41 km-long Dilshad Garden-New Bus Adda section of the Delhi Metro's Red Line, which after its operationalisation would be the second foray for the transporter into Ghaziabad."This corridor is an extension of the presently operational Dilshad Garden-Rithala corridor (Line 1) also called the Red Line. These trials are just preliminary and the signalling trials will begin soon," a DMRC spokesperson said.This entirely elevated section will consist of eight stations – Shahid Nagar, Raj Bagh, Rajendra Nagar, Shyam Park, Mohan Nagar, Arthala, Hindon River Station and New Bus Adda.The initial trial runs began on the Dilshad Garden-New Bus Adda corridor, officials said."During the trial runs, the interaction of the metro train with physical infringements (civil structure) will be checked to ensure that there is no physical blockage during the movement of the train on the track."The entire signalling system will also undergo rigorous testing," the DMRC said in a statement.In addition, the response of the train at different speeds, braking of the train and the interconnection with the Operations Control Centre (OCC) will also be monitored during the trials.The behaviour of the track system and the overhead electrification (OHE) system will also be checked repeatedly during all the trials.The construction of this corridor was a major challenge as it runs along the busy Grand Trunk Road, which has non-stop traffic throughout the day, the spokesperson said.Due to this most of the construction activities, including launching of girders, had to be carried out during night hours, he said."This would be the second metro line in Ghaziabad, after Vaishali (on Blue Line), and the first metro link connecting the interiors of Ghaziabad."This corridor will pass through the Sahibabad Industrial Area and significantly impact the residential areas lying in proximity," the statement said.The metro line will connect residents of Ghaziabad with several other parts of Delhi-NCR. Currently, commuters have to rely on last-mile connectivity from Dilshad Garden to reach Sahibabad. Connectivity to Mohan Nagar from Dilshad Garden would also improve considerably, it said.Currently the 25.09 km-long Red Line operates between Rithala and Dilshad Garden. After opening of this new section, the entire Red Line span will become 34.50 km.The stations of this corridor have been specially designed with the station buildings on either side of the road and the platform on the central verge along the viaduct. The platforms are not a part of the station buildings, the DMRC said.The platforms are connected to each station building with the help of foot overbridges (FOBs) on either side. The FOBs have been divided into paid and non-paid area and can be used to reach the platform as well as to cross the road.Only the Hindon River station building is a standard station with a single building off the road and the platform inside the station building. This is the only station where the alignment also has gone off the road, the statement said.Trial runs had begun on Friday on the 3.2 km-long Escorts Mujesar-Ballabhgarh section of Delhi Metro's Violet Line that will connect the fourth city in Haryana to the sprawling rapid transit network.The DMRC's present operational network spans 296 km with 214 stations.