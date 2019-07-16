Trial Runs on Delhi Metro's 4.2 Km Long Dwarka-Najafgarh Corridor Begins

New Delhi: Trial runs on the over 4.2 km-long Dwarka-Najafgarh corridor of the Delhi Metro have started, officials said on Tuesday.

Of the three stations in this corridor, Dwarka and Nangli are elevated ones, while Najafgarh station is underground.

"Trial runs have been started on the 4.295-km DwarkaNajafgarh Metro corridor. The line is targeted for completion by September 2019," the DMRC said on Monday.

It also said that the corridor is being extended by another 1.18 km till Dhansa Stand, and is slated for completion by December 2020.

"During the trial runs, the interaction of the metro train with physical infringements (civil structure) will be checked to ensure that there is no physical blockage during the movement of the train on the track. Signalling trials are expected to begin in the days to come," the DMRC said.

The Delhi Metro's total operational network at present stands at over 343 km, with multiple corridors, and 250 stations with its footprints in various cities neighbouring Delhi.

An average of about 28 lakh commuters use the Delhi Metro every day.