Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Trial Runs on Delhi Metro's 4.2 Km Long Dwarka-Najafgarh Corridor Begins

According to Delhi Metro, trial runs have been started on the 4.295-km DwarkaNajafgarh Metro corridor and the line is targeted for completion by September 2019.

PTI

Updated:July 16, 2019, 5:54 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Trial Runs on Delhi Metro's 4.2 Km Long Dwarka-Najafgarh Corridor Begins
Image for representation only.
Loading...

New Delhi: Trial runs on the over 4.2 km-long Dwarka-Najafgarh corridor of the Delhi Metro have started, officials said on Tuesday.

Of the three stations in this corridor, Dwarka and Nangli are elevated ones, while Najafgarh station is underground.

"Trial runs have been started on the 4.295-km DwarkaNajafgarh Metro corridor. The line is targeted for completion by September 2019," the DMRC said on Monday.

It also said that the corridor is being extended by another 1.18 km till Dhansa Stand, and is slated for completion by December 2020.

"During the trial runs, the interaction of the metro train with physical infringements (civil structure) will be checked to ensure that there is no physical blockage during the movement of the train on the track. Signalling trials are expected to begin in the days to come," the DMRC said.

The Delhi Metro's total operational network at present stands at over 343 km, with multiple corridors, and 250 stations with its footprints in various cities neighbouring Delhi.

An average of about 28 lakh commuters use the Delhi Metro every day.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram