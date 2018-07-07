GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Tribal Couple Hacked to Death in Jharkhand for 'Practising Black Magic', Three Held

The accused dragged Indradev Oraon and his wife Sukani Devi out of their Sarguja village house, took them to a jungle 10km away where they killed them with a sharp weapon and then buried the bodies.

PTI

Updated:July 7, 2018, 10:59 PM IST
Image for representation. (Network18 Creatives)
Medininagar (Jharkhand): A tribal couple was hacked to death and buried in a jungle in Palamau district on Saturday for allegedly practising black magic, a senior police officer said.

Three people were arrested based on a complaint registered by the victims’ son, while a search is on to apprehend two others, SP Indrajeet Mahatha said.

The accused dragged Indradev Oraon and his wife Sukani Devi out of their Sarguja village house, took them to a jungle 10km away where they killed them with a sharp weapon and then buried the bodies, Mahatha said.

The victims’ son has also lodged a complaint against six others for allegedly being involved in the killing, the SP said. Police have recovered the bodies.

