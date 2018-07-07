Tribal Couple Hacked to Death in Jharkhand for 'Practising Black Magic', Three Held

A tribal couple was hacked to death and buried in a jungle in Palamau district on Saturday for allegedly practising black magic, a senior police officer said.Three people were arrested based on a complaint registered by the victims’ son, while a search is on to apprehend two others, SP Indrajeet Mahatha said.The accused dragged Indradev Oraon and his wife Sukani Devi out of their Sarguja village house, took them to a jungle 10km away where they killed them with a sharp weapon and then buried the bodies, Mahatha said.The victims’ son has also lodged a complaint against six others for allegedly being involved in the killing, the SP said. Police have recovered the bodies.