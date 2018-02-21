Tribal Girl Rape Case: My Govt is With Her, She Was Like My 'Own Sister', Says Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday called the 27-year-old woman who was gang-raped and brutalised with an iron rod last week in South Dinajpur district, her ‘own sister’ and said that she is personally monitoring the case.While addressing a public rally at the district’s Gangarampur area on Wednesday, Banerjee warned those who don’t respect women and are involved in crime against women in Bengal.Mamata said, “A tribal girl was raped in Kushmandi. I met the victim yesterday in hospital. It was an unfortunate incident. The state government will take care of the victim. She was like my own sister and I felt bad when I heard about it. Already we have released a compensation of Rs 4 lakh to the victim's account.”“The accused have been arrested and stern action will be taken against them. I want her to return to normal life. We have to stand united against such crime. Our mothers, sisters, students, farmers need to come forward to prevent such incidents in future. Women are the driving force of the society. Is there any task that they do not perform?” she added.On Tuesday, the chief minister met the victim at the Malda Medical College Hospital where she is admitted in critical condition. She also asked the doctors to provide all healthcare facilities for her speedy recovery.On Saturday night, the mentally challenged victim was gang-raped and tortured by two men from neighboring Itahar area when she had visited a local village fair. The miscreants inserted an iron rod and reportedly also inserted their hands into her private parts.She was rescued by villagers and local police who found her lying in an unconscious state the next day. She was operated upon at the Raigunj hospital and then shifted to Malda Medical College after her condition deteriorated.Two persons were arrested in connection with the case. The duo was produced before a court and remanded in police custody for 11 days.The incident brought back chilling memories of the 16 December 2012 ‘Nirbhaya’ gang rape case in Delhi when a 23-year-old female physiotherapy intern was gang-raped, tortured and killed inside a private bus.