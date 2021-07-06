Tribal Leader Mangubhai Chhaganbhai Patel is New MP Governor. Here's All You Need to Know

Few years ahead of assembly polls in Madhya Pradesh, senior tribal leader and former Gujarat cabinet minister Mangubhai Chhaganbhai Patel has been appointed the new governor of Madhya Pradesh.

Uttar Pradesh governor Anandiben Patel was given additional charge of Madhya Pradesh Raj Bhavan in June 2020 after then governor Lalji Tandon had taken seriously ill. Tandon died on July 20, 2020.

Neighbouring Chhattisgarh, another tribal-dominated state, also has a governor who belongs to the tribal community — Anusuiya Uike.

A former dedicated cadre of RSS, Patel was born on June 1, 1944, at Navsari. He will be the 19th governor of MP. He has been a five-time MLA from Navsari and once, he contested assembly poll from other seat in Gujarat.

The senior politician, who rose through the ranks in politics in Gujarat, had been a powerful tribal face of the BJP from South Gujarat. He was minister for Forest and Environment and minister for Tribal Affairs in the Modi cabinet during latter’s tenure as CM of Gujarat. Patel is known as one of the pillars of a strong BJP organisation in Gujarat.

Starting his political career as member of Navsari municipality (1982-87), Patel later was part of Scheduled Caste Front and entered Bharatiya Janata Party and later was appointed the state vice-president and general secretary of the party. He was elected first time for Gujarat assembly in year 1990. Patel was appointed as minister of tribal affairs in Gujarat in year 1998. He is also known for his association with various social organisations.

In year 2013, Patel was elected as Dy speaker of Gujarat assembly and the next year he also worked as acting speaker of Gujarat assembly.

MP Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan greeted Patel on his appointment on Tuesday, hoping the state will benefit from the vast political experience of the newly appointed governor.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here