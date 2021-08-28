Tribal Man Dies After Being Tied to Vehicle, Dragged in MP's Neemuch on Theft Suspicion

In a shocking incident, a tribal man died in Madhya Pradesh’s Neemuch district after he was beaten, tied to vehicle and dragged by a group of people on the road on suspicion of theft.

Kanhaiyalal, belonging to the Bhil tribe, was beaten up, tied to a pick-up truck and dragged for some distance by local villagers within the limits of the Singoli police station area. The police reached the spot and admitted the injured tribal man to Neemuch hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. “We have identified eight persons behind the assault and four including the mastermind has been detailed. Rest will be arrested soon," a senior police officer told the media.

A video of the incident went viral on social media causing public furore.

Local reports suggested Kanhaiyalal was passing through village Kalan where his bike collided with a man belonging to the local Gurjar community. Anguished, some men from the community caught hold of him, beat him up and later tied him to a vehicle and dragged him.

The attackers themselves shot the video of the barbaric incident and informed the police of catching hold of the “thief". The man who was driving the pick-up vehicle which dragged the victim was also arrested.

The incident is in addition to a slew of bizarre cases of violence being reported from Madhya Pradesh. Former chief minister and state Congress chief Kamal Nath condemned the incident on Twitter. “What is this happening in Madhya Pradesh? Now a very inhuman incident of vandalism has come to light with a tribal person named Kanhaiyalal Bhil in Singoli of Neemuch district? After thrashing the deceased badly on suspicion of theft, he was tied to a vehicle and dragged mercilessly, leading to his death?" Nath said in a tweet sharing the video.

ये मध्यप्रदेश में हो क्या रहा है…?अब नीमच ज़िले के सिंगोली में कन्हैयालाल भील नाम के एक आदिवासी व्यक्ति के साथ बर्बरता की बेहद अमानवीय घटना सामने आयी है ? मृतक को चोरी की शंका पर बुरी तरह से पीटने के बाद उसे एक वाहन से बांधकर निर्दयता से घसीटा गया, जिससे उसकी मौत हो गयी ? pic.twitter.com/96r1zUQBDs — Kamal Nath (@OfficeOfKNath) August 28, 2021

Nath had quoted other such incidents of Satna, Indore and Dewas and sought stringent action on the perpetrators so that law and order could prevail in the state.

In a series of violent incidents, two street vendors have been thrashed by locals in Indore and Dewas by some hardliners while a man was mercilessly beaten up by some locals after a tiff in Satna. The incident reportedly happened on August 26.

