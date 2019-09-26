Tribal Man Thrashed, Burnt Alive by Villagers in Andhra Pradesh on Suspicion of Witchcraft
The assailants held a farmer of Puttabandha village responsible for the recent death of a girl and a 10-year old girl falling sick. Police, however, said vector-borne diseases were said to be the cause of the death and sickness.
Image for representation only.
Visakhapatnam: A 55-year-old tribal man was allegedly beaten and burnt alive by a group of people suspecting him to be involved in witchcraft in a village in the district, police said.
The assailants held Killo Jayaram, a farmer of Puttabandha village, responsible for the recent death of a girl and a 10-year old girl falling sick.
Jayaram was mercilessly beaten up, doused in petrol and set fire on Tuesday evening allegedly by the relatives of the girl who has fallen sick, police said adding his family members were also assaulted.
The incident came to light on Wednesday evening after the family members of the victim lodged a police complaint.
Police, however, said vector-borne diseases were said to be the cause of the death and sickness of the girls.
A few days ago, the villagers conducted a Panchayat on the issue and the family members of the 10-year old girl had branded Jayaram as a witch, Sub-Inspector of Police L Himagiri said.
A case had been registered and investigation was on to nab the accused, the police said.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
How Amit Shah Executed Modi Govt's Secret Plan to Abrogate Article 370
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Apple iPadOS Review: A Completely New Direction For The iPad at Home And Work
- A Couple’s Nest Smart Home Was Taken Over by Hackers, And Vulgar Music Was Involved
- Hrithik Roshan Says He Received Over 30,000 Marriage Proposals After Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai
- Erica Fernandes Celebrates One Year of Kasautii Zindagii Kay with 'Prerna Sharma' Pic
- Google Pixel 4 XL Hands-On Images Leaked, Show 90Hz Display, No Notch and More