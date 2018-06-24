Tribal Odisha Woman 'Buries' Her Newborn Child in Cow Dung Pit

A tribal woman from Odisha’s Mayurbhanj district is alleged to have killed and buried her newborn child in a cow dung pit.The police are interrogating the woman, reported Hindustan Times.Masuri Singh, wife of a tribal man Hindu Singh in Dhipasahi village, reportedly buried their newborn son in the dung pit on Wednesday night.The matter came to light on Friday evening as locals complained of the stinking smell that came out of the pit and subsequently the police were alerted.Although the woman said the child was a stillborn, locals alleged that she was trying to hide it because the child was born out of wedlock.According to locals, the woman purportedly killed the newborn and hid it in a container after delivery. She then took the body and buried it in the cow dung pit after everyone went to sleep on Wednesday night.The police said the body has been exhumed and sent for autopsy.