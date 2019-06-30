Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Tribal Woman Beaten Up by Family Members Over Affair with Dalit Man in MP, 4 Arrested

A police officer said the family members of the woman, a resident of Gatbori village, about 90 kms from Dhar, were angry over her affair with the man with whom she had eloped recently, but later returned home.

PTI

Updated:June 30, 2019, 7:26 PM IST
Tribal Woman Beaten Up by Family Members Over Affair with Dalit Man in MP, 4 Arrested
Image for representation. (News18 Creatives)
Dhar: A 21-year-old tribal woman was assaulted with sticks by her family members in Madhya Pradesh for allegedly eloping with a Dalit man, police said on Sunday, adding that they have arrested four persons.

A police officer said the family members of the woman, a resident of Gatbori village, about 90 kms from Dhar, were angry over her affair with the man with whom she had eloped recently, but later returned home.

He said the immediate provocation behind the June 25 incident was the woman's refusal to marry a man of her caste.

"In the video of the incident, family members of the woman are seen beating her up with sticks," said Bag Police Station in-charge Kamlesh Singhar.

Four of the seven accused have been arrested while rest are on the run, he said. Those arrested have been identified as Sardar Singh, Mahesh, who is the brother of the woman, Dongar Singh and Pratap aka Fatiya.

All of them have been booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including for assault and criminal intimidation.

