Tribal Woman Beheaded Over Suspicion of Witchcraft in Odisha's Mayurbhanj
1-MIN READ

Tribal Woman Beheaded Over Suspicion of Witchcraft in Odisha's Mayurbhanj

Police said they have seized the murder weapon. (Representational photo)

Police said they have seized the murder weapon. (Representational photo)

Police seized the skeleton and skull of the woman, Kuni Jerai (55), on Friday, said inspector-in-charge Sanjay Kumar Parida.

A tribal woman was beheaded in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district over suspicion of practicing witchcraft, police said on Saturday. The incident took place at Purunapani village in the Bangriposhi police station area, they said.

Police seized the skeleton and skull of the woman, Kuni Jerai (55), on Friday, said inspector-in-charge Sanjay Kumar Parida. Jamira Singh (30), the accused, was arrested and sent to judicial custody after being produced at the court on Saturday, police said.

Singh suspected that his son died because of Jerai's witchcraft, they said. He beheaded the woman with an axe and threw the body at a place near the village on July 9, police said.

Jerai's family filed a missing report, following which police began an investigation. Police said they have seized the murder weapon.

first published:July 24, 2021, 22:14 IST