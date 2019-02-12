English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Tribals Protest in Ahmedabad Demanding Implementation of FRA, MNREGA
According to Eklavya Sangathan, only 40 per cent tribals have been given Jamin Adhikar Patras (land rights certificate). Whereas, the rightful claims under the Forest Rights Act of as many as 1,08,948 others have been rejected for various reasons.
Image for representation (Image: PTI)
Ahmedabad: Hundreds of tribals from six districts of Gujarat gathered here at the Sabarmati riverfront and took out a rally demanding implementation of Forest Rights Act (FRA), Food Security Act (FSA) and MNREGA.
They handed over a memorandum to the Ahmedabad collector, seeking land ownership under the Forest Rights Act (FRA), 2006.
Leading the protest march of around 7,000 to 8,000 tribals, who came from the eastern belt districts of Banaskantha, Sabarkantha, Aravalli, Mahisagar, Dahod and Panchmahals, the Eklavya Sangathan threw light on the protesters' demands.
According to Eklavya Sangathan, only 40 per cent or 73,921 tribals have been given Jamin Adhikar Patras (land rights certificate). Whereas, the rightful claims under the Forest Rights Act of as many as 1,08,948 others have been rejected for various reasons.
A total of 73921 (40.4%) farmers have been given such Adhikar Patras, according to the Gujarat government data.
"They cannot reject a claim when an application is already verified by the Gram Sabha and submitted at block office," Bansi Solanki, the convener of the Eklavya organisation, told IANS.
The protesters also demanded their rights under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MNREGA) and the Food Security Act (FSA).
"The tribals are being denied their rights under MNREGA and FSA also in tribal regions for years. We have been demanding our rights for several years but to no avail. We are giving Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani a last chance and hope he takes action. Otherwise, we will show our strength in the forthcoming general elections," Paulomee Mistry, general secretary of Eklayva Sangathan asserted.
| Edited by: Aditya Sharma
