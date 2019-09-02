Take the pledge to vote

2-min read

'Tribunals Open from Today': As 'Stateless' in Assam Remain Anxious, Home Ministry Tweets Reminder

The Home Ministry further said that the Assam government has also made necessary arrangements to provide legal aid to the needy excluded from the final NRC list.

News18.com

Updated:September 2, 2019, 4:27 PM IST
'Tribunals Open from Today': As 'Stateless' in Assam Remain Anxious, Home Ministry Tweets Reminder
News18 Creative by Mir Suhail.
Loading...

New Delhi: People left out of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) for Assam can appeal in 200 new foreigners' tribunal from Monday, the Ministry of Home Affairs said. Such people have 120 days to exhaust the remedies available, beginning August 31.

"Adequate Judicial process avl for affected persons to appeal to #ForeignersTribunal within 120days from 31.08.2019. To facilitate appeal, 200 new FTs to be functional from today, in addition to 100 already existing," Home ministry spokesperson tweeted, reiterating what Ministry of External Affairs had said on Sunday.

"Exclusion from the NRC has no implication on the rights of an individual resident in Assam. For those who are not in the final list will not be detained and will continue to enjoy all the rights as before till they have exhausted all the remedies available under the law," MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar had said.

The NRC has been prepared to identify genuine Indian citizens living in Assam since March 24, 1971, or before, and identify illegal Bangladeshi migrants in the state. Out of 3.3 crore applicants, over 19 lakh people were excluded from the final NRC published on Saturday.

The Home Ministry further said that the Assam government has also made necessary arrangements to provide legal aid to the needy excluded from the final NRC list.

Over the next 120 days, those left out from the citizenship list will have to approach the foreigners' tribunals (FT). Over 200 new FTs have been set up across the state for this purpose.

"All appeals and excluded cases will be examined by this tribunal i.e. a judicial process. This judicial process will commence only after the appellate period is over. Thereafter, anyone still aggrieved by any decision of being excluded will have the right to approach the High Court of Assam and then the Supreme Court," Raveesh Kumar had said earlier.

According to media reports, detention camps have also been set up across the state to accommodate disenfranchised persons. At present, there are six existing detention centres in Assam's Goalpara, Dibrugarh, Jorhat, Silchar, Kokrajhar and Tezpur, where district jails have been converted to camps.

