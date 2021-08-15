Independence Day 2021: Tribute to Nehru, Applause for Olympians, J&K Part of PM Modi's Red Fort Speech

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday addressed the nation from the ramparts of the iconic Red Fort on the occasion of 75th Independence Day, in what is his eighth consecutive independence day address.

Here are top highlights of his speech:

- It is time we apply scientific research and suggestions in our agriculture sector. We need to reap all its benefits. It will not just provide food security to the nation, but will also increase food produce.

- The government is set to develop an e-commerce platform for the products being developed by Self-Help groups. Today, when India is walking with the mantra of ‘Vocal for Local’, this platform will take these products to both domestic and global markets.

- In this decade, we will have to work dedicatedly to provide a new economy in rural India. Today, we are witnessing our villages getting transformed.

- We’re promoting roads, healthcare, education, employment and nutrition in over 110 Aspirational Districts - that had remained lacking on the development matrix. We’re working hard to ensure these districts reach the levels of all other districts in India.

- We must make full use of the potential of aqua culture to sea-weed farming to further propel our Blue Economy. Deep Ocean Mission is proof of our aspirations to find new opportunities under the seas.

- Delimitation Commission has been formed in J&K and we’re making preparations for Vidhan Sabha elections. Ladakh, too, is walking its road towards development.

- A new chapter is being written in the history of Northeast connectivity. Rail services will be connecting every capital of the Northeast very soon. Under the Act East Policy, NE is being connected to Bangladesh, Myanmar and South East Asia.

- India needs to ensure that the Dalits, the backward classes and the EWS walk ahead. Recently, OBC reservation has been ensured in medical education. OBC lists can now be made by states hereon. We need to make sure that development happens to everyone.

- Under the Jan Ausadhi Yojana, the poor and needy are getting affordable medicines. Till now, over 75,000 Health & Wellness Centres have been built. Now, we are working on a network of modern labs and good hospitals at the block level.

- Malnutrition has been a barrier in development of poor women and poor children. We have, thus, decided to give the poor nutrient-added rice to the poor. By 2024, from ration shops to mid-day meals, all rice being provided to the poor will be fortified.

- The country is working on the ‘Har Ghar Jal’ Mission. Over 4.5 crore families have started to receive piped water in just 2 years.

- No one has ever thought about the roadside vendors in the history of India. We are connecting them to banking services through SVANidhi Yojana and helping them with loans.

- In the last 7 years, crores of poor have received benefits of several initiatives. The needy have benefited from Ujjwala to Ayushman Bharat and more. Compared to earlier, we’ve moved ahead at a rapid pace. Now, we need to reach a saturation point.

- Amrut Kaal will go on for 25 years. However, we must not wait for 25 years for achieving our targets.

We must get to work right now! The nation needs to change and we need to change as citizens as well according to the changing times.

- The time has come for India’s development journey. We have to make new thresholds, new dreams and new aspirations. We have to make the next 25 years glorious.

- We had spent so long getting the polio vaccine. But today, we can proudly say that the World’s Largest Vaccine Programme is running in India. Over 54 crore vaccine doses have been administered.

- Yesterday, India has taken an emotional decision. Hereon, August 14 will be celebrated as Partition Horrors Remembrance Day in memory of people who were affected by the Partition in 1947.

- Let’s remember all our leaders who fought for this freedom, got is India as we see today. Leaders like Jawaharlal Nehru, freedom fighters like Rajguru, Sukhdev, Bhagat Singh.

- This period of Corona has come as a big challenge in front of our country, which is growing on the path of progress, in front of the entire human race. The people of India have fought this battle with restraint and patience.

- It is a moment of pride for us that because of our scientists, we were able to develop two Make In India COVID-19 Vaccines and carry out the world’s largest vaccine drive.

- After all our efforts we also lost many in this fight against COVID-19. This unbearable pain will always remain with us.

- In this Bharat ki Vikas Yatra, we don’t have to limit our celebrations to #AmritMahotsav but ensure that we meet our goals when we celebrate 100 years of India’s Independence.

- Our goal is to develop a nation where we not only have world-class infrastructure but also move ahead with the mantra of ‘Minimum government, maximum governance’.

- In this Bharat ki Vikas Yatra, we have to ensure that we meet our goal of building an Aatma Nirbhar Bharat when we celebrate 100 years of India’s Independence.

- We have to change ourselves in changing times. ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas’ and Now, ‘Sabka Prayaas’ is important for achieving our aim of AatmanirbharBharat.

- We have to connect 100% of our citizens with schemes like Ayushman Bharat, Ujjwala Yojna, Pension Yojna, Awas Yojna, etc among others.

- During COVID, our doctors, nurses, paramedical staff, sanitation workers, scientists who were developing vaccines & crores of citizens who were working with a sense of service -all those who devoted every moment to serve others in this period, deserve our appreciation.

- I convey my greetings on this special occasion of Independence Day. This is a day to remember our great freedom fighters.

India’s Olympic contingent, which registered its best-ever Olympics performance in the recently concluded Games in Tokyo, has been invited by the Prime Minister for the Independence Day ceremony at the Red Fort.

On Saturday, President Ram Nath Kovind addressed the nation on the eve of independence day. The President, too, hosted the Indian contingent, whom he has invited over high tea.

For the second consecutive year, August 15 will be celebrated amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. As always, security has been heightened in the national capital, and a traffic advisory has been issued.

