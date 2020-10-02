Tributes Paid To Gandhiji In TN, Puducherry; Kamaraj Remembered

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purhoit, Chief Minister K Palaniswami and his deputy O Panneerselvam on Friday paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on the occasion of his 151st birth anniversary. They paid floral tributes to a decorated portrait of the Father of the Nation placed near his statue on Kamarajar Salai close to the Marina Beach.

Later, at a function held in the Raj Bhavan campus, Purohit handed over a cheque of Rs 51 lakh to the state president of Harijan Sevak Sangh P Maruthi for construction of a new ladies hostel with all amenities. The Governor sanctioned the fund under his discretionary grant, an official release said. The Harijan Sevak Sangh’s proposal is to accommodate 220 students, to provide free lodging facility to girls hailing from various sections of the society like the Adi-Dravidar (Scheduled Castes), Backward communities and Most Backward Community besides the economically poor families and other deserving students to help them pursue education upto professional level. Purohit also inaugurated the Gandhi Jayanthi, Deepawali “rebate sale” of Khadi Gramodyog Bhavan and purchased Khadi goods.

Palaniswami and Panneerselvam alongwith their Cabinet colleagues, including D Jayakumar, Dindigul C Sreenivasan and Sellur K Raju, took part in a Sarvodaya Sangh event here in honour of Gandhiji. Palaniswami and his deputy also paid homage to iconic former chief minister and freedom fighter K Kamaraj on his 45th death anniversary by placing a wreath together at the late leader’s memorial here.

Various other events also were held across the state, marking the Gandhi Jayanthi celebrations. A report from neighbouring union territory of Puducherrysaid Lt Governor Kiran Bedi, Chief Minister V Narayanasamy, Ministers and officials were among those who paid floral tributes at a statue of Mahatma Gandhi on the occasion. Representatives of major religions presented highlights from their respective holy books and teams of staff and students of Bharathiar Palkalaikoodam (a multi-cultural centre of Puducherry government) presented patriotic and devotional songs as part of the birth anniversary celebrations.

The Chief Minister along with Ministers and MLAs later paid homage to Kamaraj.

