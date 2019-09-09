Trichy Corporation to Observe Thursdays as Anti-dengue Day for Next 3 Months

Trichy Corporation will observe Thursdays as anti-dengue day for the next three months. The anti-dengue drive has been launched by the corporation on Thursday, September 5, bracing up to control the spread of vector borne diseases ahead of the onset of the northeast monsoon. The mosquito-borne disease, dengue fever, is a monsoonal disease and can be fatal if not diagnosed and treated properly at the initial stage.

Around 360 domestic breeding checkers (DCB) has been appointed by the civic body to hold door-to-door inspections and clear off the discard that can be a potential breeding zone for mosquitoes. DBCs sanitary workers and supervisors will also be included in the drive.

“Though we have not come across any dengue case, the anti-dengue drive was launched as a preventive measure to sensitise locals. Fogging of anti-mosquito solutions will be taken in residential colonies once in 15 days,” said Trichy Corporation Commissioner N Ravichandran.

The corporation has provided portable fogging machine and fogging vehicle to each ward.

On the day of the launch of drive, the DCBs were given torches; abate solution, safety gears and fogging machines at the K Abishekapuram zonal office.

Residents of Trichy have been asked to participate in the drive by ensuring that mosquito breeding sources like coconut shells, abandoned tyres and containers from terrace and backyards are removed.

"Discharge water from air-conditioners should be collected and disposed of properly. Similarly, freshwater tanks should be periodically cleaned and covered with a lid," a TOI report quoted an official source saying.

Mosquito-borne disease, dengue, which is also called ‘breakbone fever’ or ‘dandy fever’, is caused by a family of viruses and is transmitted through the Aedes mosquito. It is advisable to avoid accumulation of water in the vicinity as the dengue mosquitoes breed in stagnant water. It is also necessary to keep the surroundings clean and avoid accumulation of garbage.

