Trichy Identifies 32 New Hotspots of Dengue Mosquitoes

The district administration and the health department in Trichy have identified 32 hotspots of high incidences. The inspection was done in the presence of Trichy collector S Sivarasu on Saturday.

Sivarasu mentioned that while in 2018, the district witnessed 253 cases of dengue, and the number has reached 230, till October 15, in 2019, The Times of India reported. He also pointed that out of these, 32 cases were reported in the first half of October alone. If reports are to be believed, Trichy is reporting five new cases of dengue every day.

He said, “Unlike previous years, the incidence of dengue is under control in Trichy. Yet, we have identified certain pockets where the prevalence is higher than other places. Special focus is given in those areas.” He added, “Patients are down with dengue fever due to the rainy season. The present strain of virus is not virulent.”

According to the Collector’s statement, the Trichy Corporation areas accounted for 60 to 70% of dengue cases this year, compared to the municipality and village parts of the district. Meanwhile, the health department analysed the facts. The corporation wards 22, 35, 37, 39, 46, 49, 50, 52 and 60 were found to be vulnerable with prevalent breeding sources of Aedes mosquitos causing dengue.

For the checking of breeding sources, as many as 1,105 domestic breeding checkers were employed in the areas by the corporation. This was to eradicate water stagnation and uncovered storage of clean water in containers. The local body officials have been tasked with source reduction in their areas.

