Trickster Promises Ranji Selection, Dupes Aspiring Cricketers of Several Crores; BCCI Files Complaint

Acting on the complaints of several aspiring cricketers who were cheated of their money, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has filed an FIR with the Delhi Police.Fraudsters tricked these cricketers to part with their money on the promise of getting them selected into Ranji trophy — a domestic first-class cricket championship played in India between teams representing regional and state cricket associations — and various other BCCI tournaments.Ten people, including coaches as well as state cricket board members, have been found to be behind the scam which runs to the tune of several crores, said the police."We have identified the accused. They include coaches, state cricket board members and middlemen. We will make the arrests soon," said a police official.Speaking on the modus operandi employed to cheat the young men, the police said, "In some cases, the victims are given just one chance and then turned away so that the fresh batch of unsuspecting young cricketers can be cheated."The BCCI, in its complaint to police, said that it has received three complaints from Kanishk Gaur and Kishan Attri of Rohini and one from Shivam of Gurgaon.The accused cheated the three on the pretext of placing them in the Ranji Trophy team of Nagaland, Manipur and Jharkhand state. The accused even provided them with forged documents showing that they were selected."This illegal act of unscrupulous persons and members of state board operating in a very organised manner is causing great loss to the reputation of the BCCI, young cricketers and their hard earned money," said Anshuman Upadhayay, Regional Integrity Manager, BCCI, Anti-Corruption and Security Unit, Mumbai, in his complaint to the police.The Delhi Police have registered the FIR under sections of 420, 467, 468, 471 and 120 B of the Indian Penal Code.The Police said the statements of the victims have been recorded. Further investigation is underway.