Republic Day 2019
Tricolour Falls off Post During Republic Day Function in J&K's Rajouri, Probe Ordered

The flag reportedly fell on the ground as soon as Rajouri District Magistrate Mohammad Aijaz Asad pulled the string to unfurl it

PTI

Updated:January 26, 2019, 10:21 PM IST
The officials said the policemen reacted promptly and attached the flag to the post. (Image tweeted by @SaahilSuhail)
Jammu: In an embarrassment to Rajauri administration, the tricolour fell off the flag post while being hoisted by the district magistrate during the main Republic Day function Saturday, prompting authorities to order a probe into the episode, officials said.

The flag fell on the ground as soon as Rajouri District Magistrate Mohammad Aijaz Asad pulled the string to unfurl it, they said.

The officials said the policemen reacted promptly and attached the flag to the post.

Taking serious note of the incident, the district magistrate set up a two-member panel to probe into the embarrassing episode, the officials said.

Rajouri Additional Deputy Commissioner Sher Singh and Additional Superintendent of Police Liaqat Kalas have been directed to inquire into the matter and submit their report within a week, the officials said.

