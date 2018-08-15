English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Tricolour Hoisted at Kerala’s Mullaperiyar Dam Despite Water Rising to Dangerous Levels
Despite the water level at Mullaperiyar dam reaching dangerously close to permissible levels, residents of the area hoisted the flag at one of the dam's towers as a mark of respect to the country.
Residents unfurl the tricolour at the Mullaperiyar dam.
Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala’s raging flood could not deter residents from hoisting the national flag on the occasion of India’s 72nd Independence Day on the Mullaperiyar dam. Despite the water level reaching dangerously close to permissible levels, residents of the area hoisted the flag at one of the dam's towers as a mark of respect to the country.
Meanwhile, rain-hit Idduki district in Kerala is bracing for the surplus from Mullaperiyar dam as officials issued an alert for people living on the Periyar River banks with the water level in the reservoir crossing the 137 feet mark against its maximum of 142 feet on Tuesday.
The Tamil Nadu government, which owns and operates the dam located upstream of Idukki dam, has informed that it may release water into the Periyar river on the Kerala side from Mullaperiyar reservoir due to high inflows, an official release said.
The water level in the Mullaperiyar dam stood at 137.4 feet.
In view of the advice by Tamil Nadu authorities, the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) has also decided to release more water from Cheruthoni dam, which is part of the Idukki reservoir, it said.
People living close to Periyar river banks in Ernakulam, Idukki, and Thrissur have been asked to comply with the directions issued by the Collectors of these districts and move to relief camps, the release said.
Idukki District Collector Jeevan Babu said people living on the banks of the Periyar river have to be extremely alert and should shift to safer places before 9 PM.
The district administration and district disaster management authority have taken all precautions, he said.
The Idukki dam itself was opened after a gap of 26 years last week following copious inflows triggered by the heavy rains that have bene lashing the state for the past several days. Almost all 40-odd rivers in the state are in spate.
