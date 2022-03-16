Tricolour Stitched in North Kashmir: Residents’ Gift to Chinar Corps Commander for Infra Devpt

Lieutenant General DP Pandey, Chinar Corps Commander, got a special gift from North Kashmir – a ‘Made in Kunan Poshpora’ Tricolour.

Marred by separatists and terrorists since 1991, peace returned to Kunan Poshpora a year ago.

Soon after, a delegation of representatives from the remote town approached Pandey to start some initiatives for local residents of Kunan Poshpora.

Within a few months, projects focusing on youth and women empowerment were sanctioned under Operation Sadbhavana. These included distribution of sports equipment, establishing a high-tech computer centre, preparation of sports ground and distribution of musical equipment. Besides, two stitching centres and a nursing centre were also set up.

Under the Central government’s scheme, Jan Shikshan Sansthan, to empower youth with financial sustainability, young women from Kunan Poshpora came forward to stitch more than 14,000 national flags over the past few months.

The activity drew accolades even from PM Modi in his Mann Ki Baat address. On Monday, the women presented a flag stitched by them to Pandey.

Advertisement

Interacting with the locals, Pandey said, “Around 11 months ago, a delegation from Kunan Poshpora came to me with some demands, including sports infrastructure development and employment generation for local women. I kept my promise and visited the village after fulfilling those demands.”

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.