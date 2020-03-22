Tricoulour in Hand, Indore Youngsters Take Out Processions at Two Places Despite COVID Curfew

Indore: As the country took pride in a collective and volunteer 14-hour curfew across the nation on the call of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, some youths moved out to the streets in large numbers on Sunday evening despite prohibitory orders and advisories.

After spending almost ten hours indoors, groups of youths had moved of their houses in form of a procession in Pardesipura area of Indore city on Sunday, riding bikes and four wheelers. These young men held the tri-colour in their hands and several of them beat dishes and blew conch cells.

At the same time, people gathered in large numbers at iconic Rajwada area in the city against strict advisory of various authorities against social gatherings. The authorities were sent into a tizzy after these events, but the administration has not yet taken any punitive action in these incidents.

The administration has already closed down malls and super markets and traders voluntarily had closed markets till March 31, barring shops that trade in essential commodities.

Meanwhile, a lock down was ordered in Bhopal till March 24 after the city reported its first positive case, a 26-year-old woman, who reached here via New Delhi. The woman had returned to Delhi from London on March 17 and landed in Bhopal on March 18.

After showing symptoms of Corona virus, her samples were tested which turned positive. Her home and locality has been sanitised by the administration.

Earlier this week, four positive cases were reported from Jabalpur.

Besides, nine other cities too have been locked down in Madhya Pradesh as a preventive measure. Barring those handling essential services, all government offices have been shut down in Bhopal till March 31 and employees have been asked to stay at home. All the borders of the Bhopal district would remain sealed till March 24.

(Inputs from Arun Trivedi in Indore)

