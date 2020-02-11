Trilokpuri Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Rohit Kumar of AAP leading

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

Trilokpuri (त्रिलोकपुरी), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in East Delhi region and East district of Delhi (दिल्ली) and falls under the East Delhi Municipal Corporation. It shares inter-state border with Uttar Pradesh. Trilokpuri is part of 3. East Delhi Lok Sabha constituency.

Trilokpuri is one of the only two stronghold seats in Delhi in which have been won by the same party (AAP) in the previous two Assembly elections which a margin of victory greater than 20% of the total votes polled.

Demographic profile:

This Scheduled Caste Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 31.72%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 89.3%. Much of the electorate in this constituency are categoried as those from the Lower Income Group.

In the 2020 elections, there were a total of 2,00,450 eligible electors, of which 1,09,072 were male, 91,360 female and 18 voters of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Trilokpuri in 2020 is 837.61.

Among the first-time voters in 2020 in Trilokpuri, there are a total of 3904 voters in the 18-19 years age group.

In the 2015 polls, there were a total of 1,78,214 eligible electors, of which 98,783 were male, 79,360 female and 22 voters of the third gender.

In the 2013 Delhi Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,63,933 eligible electors, of which 90,690 were male, 73,180 female and 16 voters of the third gender.

In the 2008 elections, there were a total of 1,37,655 eligible electors, of which 75,223 were male, 62,393 female.

The number of service voters in Trilokpuri in 2015 was 49. In 2013, there were 47 and in 2008 there were 39.

Past winners/MLAs:

In the 2015 Delhi Assembly elections, Raju Dhingan of AAP won in this seat by defeating Kiran Vaidya of BJP by a margin of 29,754 votes which was 23.29% of the total votes polled in the constituency. AAP had a vote share of 58.62% in 2015 in the seat.

In 2013, Raju of AAP won in this seat defeating Sunil Kumar of BJP by a margin of 17,685 votes which was 15.62% of the total votes polled in the constituency. AAP had a vote share of 38.93% in 2013 in the seat.

In the 2008 Assembly elections, Sunil Kumar of BJP won in this seat defeating Anjana of INC by a margin of 634 votes which was 0.77% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 37.28% in 2008 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in 55. Trilokpuri Assembly segment of East Delhi Lok Sabha constituency. BJP's Gautam Gambhir won the East Delhi Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes this Assembly segment and BJP won the East Delhi Parliament seat.

Number of contestants:

A total of 10 candidates contested in the 2020 elections. In 2015 there were 8 contestants. In 2013, 12 candidates battled for the seat and in 2008 there were a total of 8 candidates.

Candidates 2020:

The candidates contesting in the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections from Trilokpuri are: Kiran (BJP), Raghu Raj Singh (BSP), Rohit Kumar (AAP), Vijay Kumar (INC), Ajay Chauhan (BSNP), Akshtiz Birmani (RSP), Mayank Kumar (SBP), Rajesh Kumar (AJPI), Vikram (JPR), Kavita Rani Singh (IND).

Voter turnout:

In the 2020 Delhi state Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 66.48%. In 2015, this seat registered a turnout of 71.71%, while it was 69.1% in 2013. In 2008, 59.99% of the electorate turned out to vote. The turnout change in 2020 over 2015 is -5.23%.

Poll dates:

The seat went to the polls on Saturday, February 8, 2020 of the Delhi Assembly elections. Counting of votes are being held on Tuesday, February 11, 2020.

Number of polling stations:

In the 2020 elections there were a total of 171 polling stations in 55. Trilokpuri constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2015 elections was 158. In 2013 there were 151 polling stations and in 2008, there were 139.

Extent:

55. Trilokpuri constituency comprises of the following areas of East district of Delhi: Delhi Municipal Corporation - Ward No. 67 (Part) Ward No. 67 (Urban) Dallo Pura (Census Town) and Chilla Saroda Bangar (Census Town) Delhi Municipal Corporation - Ward No. 68 (Part) Dallo Pura (Census Town) (Part) EB No. 1-81. 4 municipal wards (Mayur Vihar Phase I, Trilokpuri East, Trilokpuri West, New Ashok Nagar) of the East Delhi Municipal Corporation fall under this constituency. It shares an inter-state border with Uttar Pradesh.

The total area covered by Trilokpuri is 15.31 square kilometres. This constituency encompasses the following Indian postal PIN codes: 110013, 110014, 110025, 110091, 110096

Map location:

The geographic coordinates of Trilokpuri is: 28°32'41.3"N 77°17'46.3"E.

