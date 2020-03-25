Trinamool Councillor Arrested as He Heckles Cops for Shutting Down Sweet Shop Amid Virus Lockdown

Kolkata: A Trinamool Congress councillor was arrested for trying to prevent the police from closing a sweet shop in Hooghly district during the ongoing lockdown in West Bengal to prevent the spread of the coronavirus infection.

Defying the government order, the owner of a sweet shop was doing business on Tuesday with a number of locals engaged in chit-chatting at the outlet.

Personnel from Uttarpara police station then reached the outlet, asked the locals to go home and directed the proprietor to down shutters.

However, Trinamool councillor Tanmay Deb, who was present there, started arguing with the policemen and even allegedly heckled them.

The police then arrested Deb and took him to Uttarpara police station.

The councillor later apologised and got bail on personal bond.

A case has been filed against Deb under section 188(Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube