Trinamool Councillor Arrested as He Heckles Cops for Shutting Down Sweet Shop Amid Virus Lockdown

A case has been filed against Deb under section 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

News18

Updated:March 25, 2020, 10:46 AM IST
Trinamool Councillor Arrested as He Heckles Cops for Shutting Down Sweet Shop Amid Virus Lockdown
A police officer uses a megaphone advising people to vacate the roads after the lockdown by West Bengal state government to limit the spreading of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Kolkata. (Reuters)

Kolkata: A Trinamool Congress councillor was arrested for trying to prevent the police from closing a sweet shop in Hooghly district during the ongoing lockdown in West Bengal to prevent the spread of the coronavirus infection.

Defying the government order, the owner of a sweet shop was doing business on Tuesday with a number of locals engaged in chit-chatting at the outlet.

Personnel from Uttarpara police station then reached the outlet, asked the locals to go home and directed the proprietor to down shutters.

However, Trinamool councillor Tanmay Deb, who was present there, started arguing with the policemen and even allegedly heckled them.

The police then arrested Deb and took him to Uttarpara police station.

The councillor later apologised and got bail on personal bond.

A case has been filed against Deb under section 188(Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

