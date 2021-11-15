Trinamool Is Sending Thieves And Corrupt Leaders to Tripura, Claims BJP's Dilip Ghosh

BJP vice-president Dilip Ghosh has launched a scathing attack on the Trinamool Congress (TMC), accusing it of sending tainted leaders to Tripura.

When asked about the mudslinging, which has been going on within the BJP, he said, “They are sending all thieves and corrupt leaders to the state." His attack was directed at the TMC even though the question was regarding the infighting within the saffron party.

“Not everything that is being circulated online is true. Many have joined the BJP with an agenda of tarnishing its image. However, all this will not deter us in any way," Ghosh said.

Before the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections, Dilip Ghosh had launched a massive campaign against the TMC over financial scandals, including the revelations in the Narada sting operation. But he deflected all questions regarding financial mismanagement and irregularities within the BJP.

While speaking to the media, Ghosh repeatedly stressed there were criminal cases against most of the leaders of the state government in Bengal. In an indirect reference to Kunal Ghosh, he said that leaders accused of financial corruption were fleeing to Tripura. The BJP has been accused of attacking TMC candidates in Tripura. However, when asked about this, Dilip Ghosh said, “Trinamool does not allow the opposition to hold a meeting here. The people of Tripura will respond to this."

The TMC is looking to expand its presence outside of West Bengal, and its eyes are currently set on Tripura, which has a BJP government. Its ultimate aim, according to experts, is to successfully create and lead an anti-BJP coalition at the centre for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

