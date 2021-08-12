Trinamool Leader Anubrata Mondal Meets Injured Party Workers in Kolkata

Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Anubrata Mondal on Wednesday reached Seth Sukhlal Karnani Memorial (SSKM) hospital in Kolkata to meet injured party workers who were allegedly attacked by BJP workers in Tripura. Three youth workers of TMC- Debangshu Bhattacharya, Sudip Raha and Jaya Dutta – were visiting Tripura last week to plan the party’s strategy for the 2023 state assembly polls. The TMC workers alleged that their car was stopped and they were attacked on Ambasa Road, in Dhalai district of Tripura, reported Hindustan Times.

After meeting the injured party workers, Mondal said Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah had brought their whole cabinet with them during the West Bengal assembly elections, but could not win the state. Mondal, who is also TMC’s district president for Birbhum, asserted that BJP will be defeated in Tripura in 2023.

Meanwhile, a delegation of Tripura TMC leaders will visit Kolkata next month to meet CM Mamata Banerjee. While the delegation will pitch plans for the party’s poll strategy, some of them want Mondal to campaign in Tripura.

Ashish Lal Singh, a TMC leader in Tripura, said, “There is one thing about Kesht Da, his fiery speeches attract a lot of people. His multiple speeches are already viral. So along with Didi and Abhishek, we have the desire to welcome Anubrata Mondal in Tripura from time to time.”

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s nephew Abhishek Banerjee was booked by Tripura police on Wednesday for allegedly obstructing the officials from discharging their duties. Party MPs Dola Sen, Bratya Basu and other leaders were also mentioned in the FIR.

“BJP is scared that is why they have wrongfully registered this case against us. They have lodged this case as we went there to stand by TMC workers,” said TMC general secretary Kunal Ghosh who is also named in the FIR.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here