Trinamool Leader Killed in Bengal, Body with Hands Tied Found Inside Septic Tank
The body of Sudhir Das, who was missing since Saturday afternoon, was recovered on Sunday morning from inside a factory premises in North 24 Parganas's Madhyamgram, where he used to work as a watchman.
Kolkata: A Trinamool Congress leader from West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district was brutally murdered and his body thrown into a septic tank inside a factory here, police said on Sunday.
