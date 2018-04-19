English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Trio Stab Delhi Man 22 Times for Being 'Over Friendly' With Mother, Arrested for Murder
The three accused have confessed to killing the 40-year-old man in Delhi's Dwarka, police said.
Image for representational purpose. (Network18 Creatives)
New Delhi: A 40-year-old man was stabbed to death allegedly by three youths as one of them suspected that the victim was in an illicit relationship with his mother, police said on Wednesday.
The man, Raju alias Mamraj, was stabbed 22 times with a dagger allegedly by Aman (20), Ashish (21) and Sahil (19), who have been arrested, they said.
The incident was reported from southwest Delhi's Dwarka.
On April 17, the police were informed that a man was lying with fatal stab injuries near the Peer Baba Majar. He was rushed to the Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital in Hari Nagar where he was declared brought dead.
Raju's family members suspected the role of Aman as he was suspicious about the victim having an illicit relationship with his mother, police said.
On April 16, Raju had gone to Aman's house where they had quarrel. The accused had warned Raju against coming to his house, they said.
During investigation, the mobile phone of Aman was put on surveillance and it was found that he was changing his location constantly.
On the basis of technical surveillance, houses of Aman's relatives in Azadpur and Deenpur and other possible hideouts were searched, but he could not be arrested.
Police said a trap was also laid at Aman's house and subsequently, he was nabbed while he was coming to his house, the police said.
During interrogation, Aman revealed that he had killed Raju along with his associates Ashish and Sahil, who were later arrested.
Aman revealed that he suspected that Raju was "over friendly" with his mother, said Shibesh Singh, Deputy Comissioner of Police (Dwarka).
He also said that he had told Raju several times not to come to his house, but the deceased still visited his house regularly, the officer said.
He made a plan with his friends to kill Raju and on April 17 stabbed him 22 times with a dagger, the DCP said.
Also Watch
The man, Raju alias Mamraj, was stabbed 22 times with a dagger allegedly by Aman (20), Ashish (21) and Sahil (19), who have been arrested, they said.
The incident was reported from southwest Delhi's Dwarka.
On April 17, the police were informed that a man was lying with fatal stab injuries near the Peer Baba Majar. He was rushed to the Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital in Hari Nagar where he was declared brought dead.
Raju's family members suspected the role of Aman as he was suspicious about the victim having an illicit relationship with his mother, police said.
On April 16, Raju had gone to Aman's house where they had quarrel. The accused had warned Raju against coming to his house, they said.
During investigation, the mobile phone of Aman was put on surveillance and it was found that he was changing his location constantly.
On the basis of technical surveillance, houses of Aman's relatives in Azadpur and Deenpur and other possible hideouts were searched, but he could not be arrested.
Police said a trap was also laid at Aman's house and subsequently, he was nabbed while he was coming to his house, the police said.
During interrogation, Aman revealed that he had killed Raju along with his associates Ashish and Sahil, who were later arrested.
Aman revealed that he suspected that Raju was "over friendly" with his mother, said Shibesh Singh, Deputy Comissioner of Police (Dwarka).
He also said that he had told Raju several times not to come to his house, but the deceased still visited his house regularly, the officer said.
He made a plan with his friends to kill Raju and on April 17 stabbed him 22 times with a dagger, the DCP said.
Also Watch
-
Interview: Virat Kohli at the Launch of the Audi RS5
-
Wednesday 18 April , 2018
Karnataka Election 2018: The Good, The Bad and The Tainted Candidates
-
Wednesday 18 April , 2018
The Rape and Murder Of A Young Girl Has Shocked Pakistan
-
Tuesday 17 April , 2018
Mahesh Manjrekar Up & Close | Talks About Hosting Bigg Boss Marathi
-
Tuesday 17 April , 2018
Commonwealth 2018: A Look Back at India’s Journey in Gold Coast
Interview: Virat Kohli at the Launch of the Audi RS5
Wednesday 18 April , 2018 Karnataka Election 2018: The Good, The Bad and The Tainted Candidates
Wednesday 18 April , 2018 The Rape and Murder Of A Young Girl Has Shocked Pakistan
Tuesday 17 April , 2018 Mahesh Manjrekar Up & Close | Talks About Hosting Bigg Boss Marathi
Tuesday 17 April , 2018 Commonwealth 2018: A Look Back at India’s Journey in Gold Coast
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Asus Zenfone Max Pro Set For April 23 Launch: All we Know so Far
- Lalit Modi Forecasts IPL Players Will Earn '$1 Million a Game'
- Exclusive | Manika Batra Targets Asian Games Glory After Winning Four Medals at CWG 2018
- Throwback Thursday: When Sanjay Dutt Said He'd Marry Madhuri Dixit If Given an Option
- Sonam Kapoor's Chic Looks will Make You Want to Emulate Her Style; See Pics