All five men, who were allegedly in the car that dragged a 20-year-old woman Anjali Singh to death in Delhi’s Sultanpuri area on new year’s day, had consumed at least two-and-a-half bottles of liquor in the moving car and had returned from Murthal in Haryana when the incident happened.

According to the FIR filed in the case, the five accused - Deepak Khanna (26), Amit Khanna (25), Krishan (27), Mithun (26), and Manoj Mittal - who have been arrested, had borrowed the car hours before the incident which took place around 2 am on January 1. They have been booked for culpable homicide among other sections and sent to three-day police custody on Monday.

As per reports, the accused had first headed to Murthal, a place located 45 km from Delhi and famous for its dhaba food, to celebrate the New Year and then returned to the national capital as they could not find space to sit and party there.

An NDTV report stated that they stopped at a roadside eatery to have something and were roaming around and drinking when they hit Anjali’s scooter.

Accused Borrowed Car

Deepak and Amit took the car from their friend Ashutosh and later left the vehicle at his residence in an accidental condition. The two told Ashutosh they had drinks, and that the car met with an accident with a scooty in the Krishan Vihar area, the FIR states, adding they later fled towards Kanjhawala.

Police found the scooter in accident condition in Krishan Vihar, Sultanpuri area. The FIR states that the Kanjhawala police station received three PCR calls that the naked body of a woman was found near Hanuman Mandir, Jonti village.

A sub-inspector from Kanjhawala police station contacted one of the callers and found out that a grey Boleno car was involved in the incident, following which police reached Budh Vihar, Phase-1 where the owner of the vehicle, Lokesh, was traced.

He stated that his car was with his brother-in-law Ashutosh, a resident of Rohini Sector-1, according to the FIR.

Ashutosh further stated that his friend Deepak and Amit took the car from him on Saturday around 7 pm and later left the vehicle at his residence in accidental condition on Sunday around 5 am. After the police arrived at his place, Ashutosh called Deepak and Amit.

Deepak told the sub-inspector that he was driving the car and Manoj Mittal, another accused, was sitting next to him. Mithun, Krishan and Amit were in the rear seat, the FIR said.

“In Krishan Vihar, they met with an accident with a scooter on which a woman was sitting. The woman fell off the scooter. They got scared and fled towards Kanjhawala," the FIR said.

When they stopped the vehicle near Jonti village on Kanjhawala Road, they found the woman, who was sitting on the scooter, under the car. They got scared and left the victim there. Later, they went to Ashutosh’s home, parked the car and proceeded towards their respective residences, the FIR added.

Fresh CCTV Footage Shows Victim Fighting With Friend

A fresh CCTV footage surfaced on Tuesday that showed the victim fighting with another woman outside a hotel just hours behind the incident. The CCTV footage retrieved by police showed the victim fighting with a woman, identified as her friend Nidhi, outside the hotel after celebrating the new year.

Nidhi came forward after the Delhi Police probe the CCTV footage. In an exclusive conversation with CNN-News18, she claimed that she was with the victim during the accident and alleged that the accused men also tried to run the car over her.

Nidhi said she made a failed attempt to save her and she was scared to report the matter to the cops. “I was hopeless. Victims was not known to the boys. Men did try to run the car over me also. The incident took place in between 2-3am. I tried to save her but did not succeed. The victim was shouting for help but the men dragged her along the car. I was scared to report the matter to the cops,” she said.

Nidhi further claimed that her phone was broken after accident and she cried for help but it went in vain. “They came from the front. I fell on the side and she got stuck in the front. She was screaming, but they didn’t take her out despite knowing. I was scared, hopeless; the car took her dragging."

#DelhiAccident | They came from the front. I fell on the side, & she got stuck in the front. She was screaming, but they didn't take her out despite knowing. I was scared, hopeless; the car took her dragging: First reaction of #Kanjhawala victim's friend on News18@AnchorAnandN pic.twitter.com/5VTJWEs6DW— News18 (@CNNnews18) January 3, 2023

Meanwhile, police said shock and haemorrhage due to injury to the head, spine and lower limbs led to Singh’s death, according to the preliminary autopsy report which also indicated “no injury suggestive of sexual assault".

Anjali’s body was found in the Kanjhawala area. Her mortal remains were cremated amid heavy security on Tuesday evening. Scores of people carrying banners that read “Anjali ko insaaf do (Give justice to Anjali)" also joined the funeral procession. They were accompanied by protesters demanding the accused be hanged.

(with inputs from PTI)

