Triple Lockdown Imposed in Kerala's Ponnani Taluk in Malappuram District till July 6 Midnight

A triple lockdown was imposed at Ponnani taluk in Malappuram district from 5pm on Monday and will continue till the midnight of July 6.

Kerala CM Pinarayi vijayan said mass testing will be done in Edappal and Ponani.

This move came after cases increased in the area. Two doctors, one ICU nurse and two casualty paramedics of two different hospitals were tested positive as part of sentinel surveillance.

Malappuram district medical officer K Sakeena said about 10,200 primary and secondary contacts of these five health workers have been identified so far and from tomorrow more testing will be done. Sakeena added that a destitute who had wandered in the area has also tested positive.

One of the doctors who tested positive was a general physician who used to see around 200 cases a day and the other doctor was an NICU paediatrician.

"There will be massive testing in the area. All those with symptoms like fever, cough will be tested. Health workers, hospital workers, bank employees, transport hub, auto, taxi drivers will be tested even for those without symptoms," said Vijayan.

Teams from Kozhikode, Manjeri, Thrissur Medical College will be deployed. Extensive examination in cluster zones, and house surveys will take place in next three days.

In areas with severe cases, at least 10,000 tests will be done.

"Situation may lead to more containment zones. Where source of infection is unidentifiable, attempts will be made to check if clusters are being formed and steps being taken for management.Cluster management strategy is being implemented," said Vijayan.