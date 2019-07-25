Triple Talaq Bill Listed for Consideration and Passage in Lok Sabha Today, BJP Issues Whip to Its MPs
Representative image
New Delhi:The government has listed the contentious Triple Talaq Bill for consideration and passage in the Lok Sabha on Thursday. The ruling BJP has issued a whip to its MPs, asking them to ensure their presence in the House.
The bill, which criminalises instant divorce by Muslim men and seeks jail term for the guilty, was the first draft legislation tabled by the Narendra Modi government in its first session after it took oath of office for a second term in May.
Several opposition parties have bitterly opposed the legislation, but the government has asserted that the bill is a step towards gender equality and justice. Parties like the Congress, the Trinamool Congress and the DMK have demanded that it be sent to a parliamentary committee for scrutiny.
The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) enjoys a strong majority in the lower house, making the passage of the bill a foregone conclusion. However, the government is set to face an uphill task in the Rajya Sabha where opposition parties have a numerical advantage over the treasury benches.
Some of the BJP's allies, including the JD(U), have also expressed their reservation about the bill.
