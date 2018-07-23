English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Triple Talaq Prevents Men From Killing Their Wives, Says SP Leader
SP leader Riyaz Ahmed, who also heads the party’s minority panel, said if a wife has illicit relations with another man, then her husband can either kill her or give her triple talaq.
SP leader Riyaz Ahmed (Twitter @ANI)
New Delhi: Even as the country debates the contentious issue of triple talaq, a Samajwadi Party (SP) leader has justified the practice, saying it is better than killing one’s wife.
SP leader Riyaz Ahmed, who also heads the party’s minority panel, said if a wife has illicit relations with another man, then her husband can either kill her or give her triple talaq.
“Shariat says talaq should be given in three stages whereas triple talaq has been kept as an option. For instance, if you find your wife in a compromising situation with another man, what will you do? You will either kill her or give triple talaq to get rid of her,” ANI reported Ahmed as saying.
Comparing the divorce rate among Hindus and Muslims, Ahmed also said the rate was higher among Hindus but only triple talaq got attention.
The SP leader also demanded that separate reservation for Muslim women must be provided under the women’s reservation bill, the Swarajya magazine reported.
Last year in August, the Supreme Court had declared the practice of triple talaq as unconstitutional.
Also Watch
SP leader Riyaz Ahmed, who also heads the party’s minority panel, said if a wife has illicit relations with another man, then her husband can either kill her or give her triple talaq.
“Shariat says talaq should be given in three stages whereas triple talaq has been kept as an option. For instance, if you find your wife in a compromising situation with another man, what will you do? You will either kill her or give triple talaq to get rid of her,” ANI reported Ahmed as saying.
Comparing the divorce rate among Hindus and Muslims, Ahmed also said the rate was higher among Hindus but only triple talaq got attention.
The SP leader also demanded that separate reservation for Muslim women must be provided under the women’s reservation bill, the Swarajya magazine reported.
Last year in August, the Supreme Court had declared the practice of triple talaq as unconstitutional.
Also Watch
-
CNN-News18 Exclusive With Nandan Nilekani
-
Friday 20 July , 2018
After 12 Hours Of Debate, Modi Govt Clears Test With 325 Votes
-
Sunday 22 July , 2018
Jharkhand’s Forgotten Villagers: Killed by Hunger Part II
-
Friday 20 July , 2018
Rahul Gandhi's Fiery Speech During No-Confidence Motion
-
Friday 20 July , 2018
Rahul Gandhi Ends Speech By Hugging PM Modi
CNN-News18 Exclusive With Nandan Nilekani
Friday 20 July , 2018 After 12 Hours Of Debate, Modi Govt Clears Test With 325 Votes
Sunday 22 July , 2018 Jharkhand’s Forgotten Villagers: Killed by Hunger Part II
Friday 20 July , 2018 Rahul Gandhi's Fiery Speech During No-Confidence Motion
Friday 20 July , 2018 Rahul Gandhi Ends Speech By Hugging PM Modi
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Janhvi Kapoor's Rumored Boyfriend Did This to Congratulate Her on the Success of Dhadak
- Deepika Padukone Shows How to Sport Stripes in the Most Fashionable Way; See Pics
- Renault Sherpa Armoured Military Vehicle Serving NSG Spotted in Mumbai
- Apple Still Expected to Become First Trillion-Dollar Company, But Amazon Makes it a Two Horse Race
- Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone are Slaying it in Their Airport Outfits; See Pics
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...