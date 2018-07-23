GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Triple Talaq Prevents Men From Killing Their Wives, Says SP Leader

SP leader Riyaz Ahmed, who also heads the party’s minority panel, said if a wife has illicit relations with another man, then her husband can either kill her or give her triple talaq.

News18.com

Updated:July 23, 2018, 8:52 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Triple Talaq Prevents Men From Killing Their Wives, Says SP Leader
SP leader Riyaz Ahmed (Twitter @ANI)
New Delhi: Even as the country debates the contentious issue of triple talaq, a Samajwadi Party (SP) leader has justified the practice, saying it is better than killing one’s wife.

SP leader Riyaz Ahmed, who also heads the party’s minority panel, said if a wife has illicit relations with another man, then her husband can either kill her or give her triple talaq.

“Shariat says talaq should be given in three stages whereas triple talaq has been kept as an option. For instance, if you find your wife in a compromising situation with another man, what will you do? You will either kill her or give triple talaq to get rid of her,” ANI reported Ahmed as saying.

Comparing the divorce rate among Hindus and Muslims, Ahmed also said the rate was higher among Hindus but only triple talaq got attention.

The SP leader also demanded that separate reservation for Muslim women must be provided under the women’s reservation bill, the Swarajya magazine reported.

Last year in August, the Supreme Court had declared the practice of triple talaq as unconstitutional.

Also Watch

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

After 12 Hours Of Debate, Modi Govt Clears Test With 325 Votes

After 12 Hours Of Debate, Modi Govt Clears Test With 325 Votes

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...