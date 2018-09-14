GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Triple Talaq Victim Attacked With Acid for 'Refusing' to Undergo Nikah Halala

Rani's husband had asked her to undergo nikah halala with his brother in order to facilitate the couple to undo the 'Islamic divorce'. However, when she refused, the brother-in-law along with another person attacked her with acid.

News18.com

Updated:September 14, 2018, 9:02 AM IST
Picture for representational purposes. (Getty Images)
New Delhi: A triple talaq victim was allegedly attacked with acid by her brother-in-law for 'refusing to undergo nikah halala' with him in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr.

Rani, who is a native of Delhi, had approached the Supreme Court after her husband gave her instant talaq one and a half years after their marriage. She had got married 12 years ago, but had been living with her in laws in Bulandshahar despite the talaq.

According to reports, Rani's husband had asked her to undergo nikah halala with his brother to undo the 'Islamic divorce'. However, when she refused, the brother-in-law along with another person attacked the woman with acid on Thursday.

Under nikah halala, a man cannot remarry his former wife unless she marries another man, consummates the marriage, gets a divorce and observes a period of separation.

Rani was attacked while she was on her way to register a complaint with the SSP after being allegedly assaulted by her in laws a day earlier. The woman has been referred to Meerut Medical College and her condition is stated to be stable.
| Edited by: Sumedha Kirti
