Triple Talk: What Experts Say about the Booster-Dose Debate in India on Covid Vaccination

Ever since a vaccine for SARS-CoV-2 was released into the market, a worldwide debate is on about how many doses are adequate. Initially, getting people vaccinated was a mammoth target. Now, when the situation seems to be under control, a booster dose is a hot topic amongst experts and major players of the health sector. Whether or not a booster dose is necessary remains unsettled.

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) hasn’t approved a booster dose in India. Experts there feel there is no need for such a step right now as not enough study has been done on the subject. Dr Gagandeep Kang, noted virologist and microbiologist, backed this view, stating that whether people will develop more antibodies with a booster dose is yet unknown. So India need not go for it at present.

As of now, Israel and the United Kingdom are two countries that are strongly advocating a third booster dose of SARS-CoV-2 vaccine with a few others following along. Israel has even made a booster dose mandatory for a complete Covid passport. It says that in-house studies have shown great improvements in antibody levels of people who had all three shots.

Situations in India differ widely compared to these countries. Several hospitals are receiving enquiries from people wanting a booster dose. Also, there have been reports of instances of healthcare professionals taking a third jab of a vaccine that would otherwise be wasted.

Senior doctors in the technical advisory committee for management of Covid-19 in Karnataka opined that a booster dose be given to healthcare workers and frontline warriors if not everyone.

Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences has published a study on the antibody levels in people who have taken two vaccines within four weeks. The findings showed that their antibody levels are really high and so a reduction in the gap between doses is advisable (as against 84 days now for Covishield). This would also reduce wastage to a greater extent, said Dr Manjunath CN, director, SJICR. “We are planning to do another study on the same set of people after six months. This will give clarity on the volume of antibodies after a certain time. Also, this vaccine should be looked at just like our regular flu vaccine. The vaccine’s power may or may not wear off in a year’s time. We will need a new shot by next year if that happens instead of a third one. Only studies can clear things,” he added.

Those that are going for a booster dose now say they found fewer antibodies in their blood. These are the first batch of healthcare professionals who got two vaccine shots by February 2021. “A reduction in antibodies is something I was concerned about because I haven’t been infected by Covid until now. And the antibodies are purely from the two jabs that I took,” said a medical worker who requested anonymity.

Dr Sunil Kumar DR, epidemiologist and public health research specialist, said healthcare professionals need a booster dose. “They are constantly exposed to the virus. Whether there will be an outburst of a third wave or not, their protection needs to be taken care of. Around 130 countries across the globe haven’t even begun vaccination programmes. Also, WHO has only said that the ‘immunocompromised population (people suffering from various serious infections like HIV, HPV, etc, and also those who underwent organ transplant, and are under cancer treatment) should get the booster dose. It hasn’t mentioned healthcare workers or frontline warriors in that list. But, we should be ready to keep our frontline warriors safe. We have already erred badly during the second wave. A third shot of vaccine that would otherwise go to waste can be recommended,” he added. Clarity on this is expected by the end of the year.

