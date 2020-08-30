Tripura BJP MLA Tests Positive for Covid-19, Third from Party to Contract Virus
A health worker in personal protective equipment (PPE) puts a swab sample into a vial at a school which was turned into a centre to conduct tests for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), amid the spread of the disease. (Representational Image: Reuters)
Badrowali MLA Asish Saha said he tested positive for the infection on Saturday and is in home isolation at his Agartala residence.
A BJP MLA in Tripura said he has tested positive for COVID-19, becoming the third legislator of the ruling party in the state to contract the disease. Badrowali MLA Asish Saha said he tested positive for the infection on Saturday and is in home isolation at his Agartala residence.
"I have tested positive for COVID-19 and I have quarantined myself at my home. I am taking medication prescribed by the doctors," Saha told PTI.
Mimi Majumder, the BJP MLA of Badharghat seat, tested positive for the infection on August 3 and was admitted to a
COVID care centre. The BJP MLA of Taidu constituency, Ramapada Jamatia, had contracted the disease in July. Dhananjoy Tripura, an MLA of the Indigenous People's Front of Tripura (IPFT), an ally of the ruling BJP, had tested positive for the coronavirus earlier this month.
