Tripura Class 12th Maths & Philosophy Exams Rescheduled Due To Elections in Charilam Assembly on 12th March 2018

Tripura Class 12th Exams for Mathematics and Philosophy has been postponed due to elections in the Clarilam assembly on same day i.e. 12th March 2018.The rescheduling of these two examinations happened after the Charilam assembly constituency elections were postponed to 12th March due to the sudden death of Left Front candidate Ramendra Narayan Debbarma on 11th February 2018, because of cardiac issues. The assembly elections in rest of the 59 constituencies of Tripura were organized as per plan on 18th February 2018.Thereby, to avoid a clash between election and exam dates, the Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) has postponed the examination for Mathematics and Philosophy subjects that were originally scheduled to be conducted on 12th March 2018 for Higher Secondary examinations in the state.TBSE President Mihir Kanti Deb confirmed the same; however, fresh dates for the rescheduled exam papers have not been declared as yet. Candidates must keep a tab on the official website to know the revised exam schedule for Class 12th Mathematics and Philosophy paper as and when it is released by the Tripura Board of Secondary Education.