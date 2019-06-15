Tripura CM Biplab Deb Announces to Set Up Museum in Honour of Music Maestro Late RD Burman

Kolkata: Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Deb has announced to set up a museum dedicated to noted music composer and director Rahul Dev Burman, popularly known as ‘Pancham Da’.

Burman's father Sachin Dev Burman, who was also a noted musician, belonged to Tripura's royal family. The Burman family holds prominence in the state.

Burman married singer Asha Bhonsle in 1980. The couple recorded several hit songs and performed at many live music shows. From 1960s to 1990s, Burman composed musical scores for 331 movies.

CM Deb in a tweet said, “Pancham da is not only a matter of pride for us but also for the whole country.”

Had a telephonic conversation with Country's renowned singer @ashabhosle ji and invited her to Tripura, the famous land of Pancham da. She has accepted the invitation on behalf of the 37 lacs people of Tripura. Our Government is committed towards promoting the art and culture. pic.twitter.com/wRXAW4Bjl6 — Biplab Kumar Deb (@BjpBiplab) June 14, 2019

The Chief Minister added, “We have decided to set up a world class museum to showcase the rich cultural heritage of noted music composer and director Late RD Burman. We have requested her to inaugurate the proposed museum and requested her to be with us in this memorable initiative”.

Recently, BJP National secretary and party's state in-charge Sunil Deodhar met Asha Bhonsle in Mumbai and informed her about the initiative to build a museum in memory of Pancham da taken by the Tripura government.

“My in-laws are from Tripura. I wanted to roam around King’s Palace (Ujjayanta Palace). Once, I had told this to Pancham. He had assured me to fulfill my wish by taking me to Tripura but he could not make it. I will certainly visit Tripura,” Bhonsle said in a video message posted by Deodhar on his Facebook account.

The museum will have rare collection of Pancham Da’s music, photographs, recordings and books. His personal belongings will also be put up at the museum.