Tripura CM Biplab Deb Launches Direct Helpline to Address Public Grievances

Close on the lines of Mamata Banerjee’s ‘Didi Ke Bolo’, Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Deb with two years to go before the Assembly elections has launched the chief minister’s helpline with a short code number 1905. This will be used to address grievances of the public as well as a redressal mechanism.

This helpline is a dedicated call centre that will help citizens to make a call and transfer their problems to the concerned department through the integrated task monitoring system.

The CM Helpline is also integrated with the Emergency Response Support System (ERSS) of the police department. In case of any emergency call, the CM Helpline will transfer the call immediately to the ERSS and will follow up.

The CM helpline has been introduced in Dhalai District on a pilot basis from August 15, 2021. Now, the helpline is operating from 8 am to 8 pm with the minimum staff deployed by a few line departments.

In 12 working days till August 31, 249 calls have been received for which 106 calls were registered for action whereas 143 calls were for enquiries alone.

Keeping this in mind, on Monday, the Sacha CM helpline has been made operational throughout the entire State working from 8 am to 8 pm on all working days and will be upgraded to a 24 x 7 process depending on the response.

