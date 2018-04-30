English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Tripura CM Biplab Deb Summoned by Modi After String of Controversial Statements?
A senior BJP leader on Sunday said Biplab Deb has been summoned to meet Modi and BJP President Amit Shah on May 2 in the national capital.
File photo of Tripura BJP chief Biplab Deb (Image: Facebook)
Guwahati: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has summoned Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb over his controversial statements.
A senior BJP leader on Sunday said Deb has been summoned to meet Modi and BJP President Amit Shah on May 2 in the national capital.
Deb, who took charge of Tripura last month, has made several remarks which have been triggered widespread criticism.
He had stated that the Internet and satellite communication existed during the Mahabharata era. He also questioned the crowning of Diana Hayden as Miss World in 1997.
The Chief Minister also stated that mechanical engineers should not opt for civil services, but civil engineers should.
He has also asked the educated youth to set up paan shops instead of running after political parties to get government jobs. He also asked youth to explore a career in the dairy field and keep cows.
"Senior party leaders are miffed over the controversies triggered by Deb's statements. Deb is just saying anything and everything. Modi will talk to him," said a senior party leader on Sunday.
