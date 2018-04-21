English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Tripura CM Biplab Deb Uses India's Space Feat to Defend 'Internet During Mahabharata' Remark
The chief minister stood by his controversial comment by saying that India had the "most developed science", which was reflected in Hindu epics like Ramayana, Mahabharata and Upanishads.
File photo of Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb.
New Delhi: Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb continued to stand by his 'Internet in Mahabharata' comment on Friday by saying that the recent feat of sending "104 satellites a year to space" authenticates his claims.
“Ramayana, Mahabharata and Upanishads are credible evidence to our civilisation. If a person (Sanjaya) can see whats happening at the battlefield 50 km away and describe it to the King, there has to be a technique. It can’t be his eyes. There was some technique — Sanjay’s technique is Internet today," said Deb in New Delhi, reported The Indian Express.
“Those people who want to belittle Bharat culture, civilisation and traditions, to prove that Europeans were ahead of us and that we had learnt from them are feeling irritated over my remark. They do not want to accept that our country is great. They do not understand these things. I feel the internet could not have been possible if science had not materialised what was described in Mahabharata.”
The chief minister further went on to say that India had the "most developed science", which was reflected in Ramayana, Mahabharata and Upanishads. "It is the same country whose Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his government sends 104 satellites a year to space... So there is evidence to what is said in these books,” he said.
The justification came after Deb on Tuesday walked into a controversy by claiming that internet and satellite communication existed in the age of the Mahabharata. "How else could Sanjaya (charioteer of King Dhritarashtra) give a detailed account and description to the blind king about the battle of Kurukshetra? It means Internet was there, the satellites and that technology were there in this country at that time," said the 46-year-old BJP leader.
Also Watch
“Ramayana, Mahabharata and Upanishads are credible evidence to our civilisation. If a person (Sanjaya) can see whats happening at the battlefield 50 km away and describe it to the King, there has to be a technique. It can’t be his eyes. There was some technique — Sanjay’s technique is Internet today," said Deb in New Delhi, reported The Indian Express.
“Those people who want to belittle Bharat culture, civilisation and traditions, to prove that Europeans were ahead of us and that we had learnt from them are feeling irritated over my remark. They do not want to accept that our country is great. They do not understand these things. I feel the internet could not have been possible if science had not materialised what was described in Mahabharata.”
The chief minister further went on to say that India had the "most developed science", which was reflected in Ramayana, Mahabharata and Upanishads. "It is the same country whose Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his government sends 104 satellites a year to space... So there is evidence to what is said in these books,” he said.
The justification came after Deb on Tuesday walked into a controversy by claiming that internet and satellite communication existed in the age of the Mahabharata. "How else could Sanjaya (charioteer of King Dhritarashtra) give a detailed account and description to the blind king about the battle of Kurukshetra? It means Internet was there, the satellites and that technology were there in this country at that time," said the 46-year-old BJP leader.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Aditya Nair
-
Is Your MP/ MLA Accused of Crime Against Women?
-
Friday 20 April , 2018
Story So Far: Sacked AAP Advisor Raghav Chadha Returns Salary of Rs 2.50 to Home Ministry
-
Wednesday 28 March , 2018
CJI Impeachment: Can the Chief Justice of India Be Impeached?
-
Friday 20 April , 2018
Watch: Quin Smart Helmets | Feature
-
Thursday 19 April , 2018
Interview: Virat Kohli at the Launch of the Audi RS5
Is Your MP/ MLA Accused of Crime Against Women?
Friday 20 April , 2018 Story So Far: Sacked AAP Advisor Raghav Chadha Returns Salary of Rs 2.50 to Home Ministry
Wednesday 28 March , 2018 CJI Impeachment: Can the Chief Justice of India Be Impeached?
Friday 20 April , 2018 Watch: Quin Smart Helmets | Feature
Thursday 19 April , 2018 Interview: Virat Kohli at the Launch of the Audi RS5
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- IPL 2018: KKR, KXIP Look to Continue Winning Streak
- Swedish-Born EDM Producer, DJ Avicii Passes Away at 28
- Nanu Ki Jaanu Movie Review: Abhay Deol-Patralekha Starrer Is A Major Eye-Roll Fest
- Beyond The Clouds Review: Despite the Bollywood Cliches, Majid Majidi's Film Will Win Hearts
- CJI Impeachment: Can the Chief Justice of India Be Impeached?