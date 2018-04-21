Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb continued to stand by his 'Internet in Mahabharata' comment on Friday by saying that the recent feat of sending "104 satellites a year to space" authenticates his claims.“Ramayana, Mahabharata and Upanishads are credible evidence to our civilisation. If a person (Sanjaya) can see whats happening at the battlefield 50 km away and describe it to the King, there has to be a technique. It can’t be his eyes. There was some technique — Sanjay’s technique is Internet today," said Deb in New Delhi, reported The Indian Express.“Those people who want to belittle Bharat culture, civilisation and traditions, to prove that Europeans were ahead of us and that we had learnt from them are feeling irritated over my remark. They do not want to accept that our country is great. They do not understand these things. I feel the internet could not have been possible if science had not materialised what was described in Mahabharata.”The chief minister further went on to say that India had the "most developed science", which was reflected in Ramayana, Mahabharata and Upanishads. "It is the same country whose Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his government sends 104 satellites a year to space... So there is evidence to what is said in these books,” he said.The justification came after Deb on Tuesday walked into a controversy by claiming that internet and satellite communication existed in the age of the Mahabharata. "How else could Sanjaya (charioteer of King Dhritarashtra) give a detailed account and description to the blind king about the battle of Kurukshetra? It means Internet was there, the satellites and that technology were there in this country at that time," said the 46-year-old BJP leader.