English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Tripura CM Biplab Deb Has Dropped May Day from Holidays List. Here's Why
He claimed his government has done justice by granting holiday on May Day only for workers in industrial sector.
File photo of Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb.(PTI/File photo)
Loading...
Agartala: Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb has justified the reason behind dropping May Day from the list of holidays in the state and said the decision was taken because government employees didn't need one on International Labour Rights Day.
Deb said that May Day is meant for workers and labourers and none else. He claimed his government has done justice by granting holiday on May Day only for workers in industrial sector.
Why do government employees need holiday on May Day ? ... I have noticed that it is a holiday on that day in very few states.
"What are the provisions for a holiday? They (previous Left govt) used to grant holiday to the entire state on this day here," Deb told a conference of the Tripura Gazetted Officers Sangh here on Sunday.
The Tripura government in a notification on November 3 had said that government employees would be allowed to avail any four holidays chosen by them out of a list of restricted holidays during 2019.
The list of restricted holidays had 12 festivals or occasions in it.
These are New Years Day, Pous Parban - a Bengali harvest festival, Basanti Puja, Mahavir Jayanti, May Day, Ratha Yatra, Jhulanjatra Samapan, Biswakarma Puja, Akheri-Chahar-Sumba, Bhratridwitiya, Guru Nanaks birthday and the World Disabled Day.
There is holiday on May Day in the industrial sector. That holiday is still valid. But are you workers and labourers in the secretariat? the CM asked.
You (gazetted officers) are not labourers. No. Am I labourer? No. I am Chief Minister. So what for do you need holiday (on May Day)? What will you mourn for (Kya matam manayenge aap)? he asked.
The state government took the right decision by dropping May day from the list of the holidays, he said adding holiday was granted to labourers on that day but not for
government employees.
Deb said that May Day is meant for workers and labourers and none else. He claimed his government has done justice by granting holiday on May Day only for workers in industrial sector.
Why do government employees need holiday on May Day ? ... I have noticed that it is a holiday on that day in very few states.
"What are the provisions for a holiday? They (previous Left govt) used to grant holiday to the entire state on this day here," Deb told a conference of the Tripura Gazetted Officers Sangh here on Sunday.
The Tripura government in a notification on November 3 had said that government employees would be allowed to avail any four holidays chosen by them out of a list of restricted holidays during 2019.
The list of restricted holidays had 12 festivals or occasions in it.
These are New Years Day, Pous Parban - a Bengali harvest festival, Basanti Puja, Mahavir Jayanti, May Day, Ratha Yatra, Jhulanjatra Samapan, Biswakarma Puja, Akheri-Chahar-Sumba, Bhratridwitiya, Guru Nanaks birthday and the World Disabled Day.
There is holiday on May Day in the industrial sector. That holiday is still valid. But are you workers and labourers in the secretariat? the CM asked.
You (gazetted officers) are not labourers. No. Am I labourer? No. I am Chief Minister. So what for do you need holiday (on May Day)? What will you mourn for (Kya matam manayenge aap)? he asked.
The state government took the right decision by dropping May day from the list of the holidays, he said adding holiday was granted to labourers on that day but not for
government employees.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Why Ananth Kumar Was Karnataka BJP's Man For All Seasons
-
Saturday 10 November , 2018
Reporters Project: Chhattisgarh Adivasis — Their Concerns, Their Voices
-
Friday 09 November , 2018
12 killed in California Bar Shooting
-
Tuesday 06 November , 2018
Understanding And Dealing With Hazardous Delhi Pollution
-
Friday 26 October , 2018
Supreme Court's Verdict On CBI Tussle: All You Need To Know
Why Ananth Kumar Was Karnataka BJP's Man For All Seasons
Saturday 10 November , 2018 Reporters Project: Chhattisgarh Adivasis — Their Concerns, Their Voices
Friday 09 November , 2018 12 killed in California Bar Shooting
Tuesday 06 November , 2018 Understanding And Dealing With Hazardous Delhi Pollution
Friday 26 October , 2018 Supreme Court's Verdict On CBI Tussle: All You Need To Know
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Koffee with Karan 6: Saif Ali Khan Reveals Bedroom Stories, Sara her Man Crush
- Hindu Sena Writes to Piyush Goyal, Requests Him to Rename 'Tipu Express' to 'Ananth Express'
- Paris Call: Will Big Tech Companies And French President Macron be Able to Clean up The Internet?
- Roger Federer Crashes to Straight Sets Defeat Against Kei Nishikori in ATP Finals Opener
- The PUBG Mobile Challenge is Heading For The Finals in Dubai
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...