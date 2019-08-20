Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb to Evaluate Govt Employees' Performances

Kolkata: Chief minister Biplab Kumar Deb is set to evaluate the performances of all government employees in a bid to turn Tripura into a world-class state. The decision has been taken to create an outstanding work culture in all government departments and offices in the state.

“We have decided to evaluate performances of government employees. Those who are inefficient, may take retirement voluntarily. We will not stop them," Deb said while at an official event.

He further said, “We have enough eligible people who can work efficiently for the betterment of Tripura". Government schemes meant for the people must reach them on time, he said, stressing that the endeavour would require round-the-clock supervision. "Mere sitting in office and supervising through pen-paper will not do. They have to physically supervise for better governance,” he added.

The chief minister also emphasized on the need for visits to the state's villages, in order to supervise them better. He called for focusing on providing farmers better access to government facilities.

“From the District Magistrate to various officials, they should regularly visit various places to monitor whether our projects are being implemented properly or not,” he said.

Tripura has requested Rs 133 crore from the Central government to push shifting cultivation. This will be invested in various fields of agriculture.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had, in 2015, included the state capital Agartala in the first list of 100 cities under the Smart Cities Mission.

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) had recently sanctioned Rs 1,925 crore for upgradation of power transmission and improvement of distribution system of the Tripura Electricity Corporation Limited (TSECL). With the ADB's sanction, Tripura will become a model state in the power by providing quality, reliable and uninterrupted service.

