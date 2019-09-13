Take the pledge to vote

Tripura CM Donates Six Months' Salary to Install Dustbins in Villages Across State

Biplab Deb also said he has decided to increase the monthly allowance for village heads because he want them to stay away from corrupt practices.

News18.com

Updated:September 13, 2019, 10:59 PM IST
Tripura CM Donates Six Months' Salary to Install Dustbins in Villages Across State
File photo of Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb.(PTI/File photo)
Kolkata: Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb on Friday said that he will donate his six month’s salary to install dustbins in 1,100 markets across the state.

Deb stressed that his government will not tolerate corruption and urged public representatives to give it up as well.

While addressing a Seminar on responsibility, power and function of a three-tier Panchayat at Rabindra Bhawan in Agartala, Deb said, “I am not going to tolerate anyone who is involved in corruption in any part of the state”.

He added, “We have decided to celebrate Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji’s birthday week as ‘seva saptah’ and I will donate my next six months’ salary to the 1,100 village market committees to install dustbins in every village market. I request everyone from all walks of life to join hands in making Tripura a garbage free state”.

Deb also said he has decided to increase the monthly allowance for village heads because he want them to stay away from corrupt practices.

“Panchayat Secretary can now directly communicate with the Principal Secretary about any misconduct of his concerned area and resolve it immediately”.

Addressing concerns of the tourism sector, he said, “Tripura will soon get better air connectivity to connect all the capital cities of the North Eastern states. We have to make Tripura one of the best tourist destinations of India and to achieve that, our state should be free of violence against women. Women’s safety should be our priority. If this is taken care of, Tripura will become the best tourist hub in the future.”

