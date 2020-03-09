Tripura CM Launches Historic Drive to Construct 127km Brick Soling Village Roads in 72 Hours

Kolkata: Under the Pradhan Mantri Grameen Sadak Yojana (PMGSY), Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb on Sunday launched a historic drive to construct 127 km brick soling village roads in just 72 hours in a single district.

Deb has set a target of total 440 brick soling roads which will be constructed under MGNREGA and 14th Finance Commission (FFC) in West Tripura district.

“We have set a time bound delivery of 127 km brick soling roads which will be built in just three days,” he said, while addressing a gathering after launching the drive at Bhagalpur Gram Panchayat under Bamutia Block.

“This will generate 1.50 lakh mandays under MGNREGA and will create employment opportunity. We are going to set a record with the construction of 127 km roads in just 72 hours. Not the least, it will also generate a record 1.50 lakh man-days. This never happened before in Tripura,” he said.

While slamming the previous Left Front government in the state, he said, “It is unfortunate that during the tenure of the previous government, MGNREGA was mainly used for vote bank politics and to lure the cardholders before party (Left Front) rallies. The villagers who were deprived of the road facility for long are now happy to have road access in front of their houses. But, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and our government believe in asset creation. We strongly believe that it will send a strong message among the rural people that we truly believe in ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas.”

Replying on as to why it took so many years to deliver proper roads especially in the tribal prone Autonomous District Council (ADC) areas, Deb said, “Both the state and the ADC were ruled by the same party for a long period. The development works which are being implemented today should have been done by the then double-engine government but was neglected. The BJP- Indigenous People's Front of Tripura (IPFT) government believes in ‘Sabka Sath, Sabka Vishwas’ with time bound action in order to transform Tripura into a model state.”

On the context of Bru settlement issue, the Chief Minister said, “I would like to thank the 37 lakh people of Tripura for accepting the permanent rehabilitation of Bru people in our state. The state government has made necessary arrangements for rehabilitation of around 35,000 people of nearly 4500 families at various locations with a package of Rs. 600 crore. It became possible only because of the determination of our Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.”

Speaking on the central government’s Ayushman Bharat scheme, he said, “We have set a target to provide Ayushman Bharat e-cards to 20.56 lakh people and already achieved 75 percent of its target. Besides, efforts are on to achieve 100 percent success in various flagship programmes and schemes by March 31, 2021.”

Deb also assured that under ‘Atal Jaldhara Mission’, the state government will ensure free water connection to every household by December 2020.

“Works of Rs. 8,600 crore will be implemented in Tripura under National Highway projects and already Rs. 1,200 crore has been sanctioned in one year and the tender has also been called,” Deb said.

Elaborating more on Smart City Mission, he said, “Our government is implementing various works of road maintenance, infrastructure development, waterways connectivity, Agartala Smart City Mission and Feni bridge project. Under Smart City Mission, CCTVs are being installed in various locations so that the crime rate comes down. After completion of Feni Bridge project, we will have direct access to Chittagong Port in Bangladesh.”

Accusing the previous government in the state for “fooling and betraying” people, he said, “In 2017, there was only 29-33 man-days generation in Tripura on an average and at present it has reached to 56 man-days. The previous government exploited the people for long 25 years. They not only fooled the people but also betrayed them.”

The Chief Minister also spoke on the e-services introduced by the new government in various sectors during the past 24 months to bring transparency in all sectors.

On the occasion, Deputy Chief Minister Jishnu Dev Verma and District Magistrate West Tripura Dr. Sandeep N. Mahatme were also present.

