Tripura CM Makes Narrow Escape After Speeding Car Gets Near During Evening Walk

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb has reportedly escaped an accident on Thursday night when he was on his usual evening walk.

Sources said that after his security personnel noticed a speeding vehicle was approaching him near IGM Chowmuhani in Agartala, they immediately moved him. Three youths were nabbed by the police later.

According to police sources, the incident took place when the chief minister was proceeding towards his official residence after completing his evening walk, when one of the police personnel accompanying him noticed the speedy car approaching towards them.

The security personnel immediately moved the chief minister away from the road.

Shortly after the incident, the police started chasing the vehicle and after 30 minutes of search, three youth were arrested and the vehicle was seized.

The youths were identified as Subham Saha, (27) resident of Kashari Patty, Aman Saha (25) resident of Ramthakur Sangha and Gairik Ghosh (24) resident of Rabindrapally apartment in Agartala city.

The youths were brought to West Agartala police station and a case was registered under section 279, 427, 353, 332 and 307 of Indian Penal Code (IPC).

