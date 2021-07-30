Tripura Cops Resort to Witchcraft As A Service Revolver Goes Missing

In a bizarre incident, the policemen in Tripura resorted to black magic to locate a service gun that went missing while its owner, cop of the Checua police station, was asleep. Unable to trace the revolver or find any clues, the police personnel decided to place their trust in a saucer.

The cops called in the “experts" of ‘bati chalan’ or moving the saucer magically towards the hint and put them to work to find the missing gun. The bati moved to it master’s command but failed to impress him.

The cop, who lost the revolver, is clueless as to where and how his weapon went missing. He was with two other colleagues when the incident happened but they remain tight-lipped.

A video of the performance of ‘bati chalan’, which went viral four days back, however, failed to show whether the saucer helped find clues. It is unclear if it led the police anywhere or if they now need to ponder upon few more interesting angles in the course of their investigation.

